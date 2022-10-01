Thailand
Thailand’s strange laws – 10 strange laws in Thailand
10 strange laws in Thailand you didn’t know were a thing! Thailand’s strange laws
Whacky laws you didn’t even know were a thing; we’re here to show you what
you should keep this in mind when travelling around Thailand.
We will warn you; these are a bit ‘out-there’ but don’t mistake these for strange
laws for jokes. They’re serious and could land you in jail!
1. Do Not Go Commando 10 strange laws in Thailand!s
One of the strangest laws in the land is that it is illegal to go out in public without
wearing underwear. There aren’t any stories of tourists or locals being arrested for
this offence, but make sure you have enough underwear for your trip. ‘How would
they know, though?’ We hear ya! Well, they wouldn’t know. Just make sure it’s
not a windy day and you’re wearing a floaty skirt or wide-leg shorts, that would be
a dead giveaway.
2. Wear a Shirt While Driving 10 strange laws in Thailand!
Thailand’s temperature can be hot, humid, and dry, which means many tourists tend
to roam without a shirt. However, if you have rented a vehicle to explore different
parts of Thailand, be sure you keep your clothes on so that you don’t get pulled
over by the police.
3. Don’t Step on Thai Currency 10 strange laws in Thailand!
Well, this strange law is easy to avoid, but being aware of your surroundings will
help you avoid any fines. No matter where you are in Thailand, walking the
beautiful night streets and pavements, or even heading to the beach, watch where you
step, as it is a crime to step on Thai currency. It’s seen as disrespectful to the King.
You are stepping on his face, after all! So please, never ever, ever step on money in
Thailand, ever!
4. Respect the Monarchy 10 strange laws in Thailand!
Lese Majeste is one of the oldest laws in Thailand that was introduced in 1908.
The law states that it is illegal to insult, defile or threaten the image of the royal
family in Thailand. If you are caught disrespecting the monarchy, you can be
jailed for up to 15 years and sometimes even more. So, make sure to avoid jokes or
any type of criticism about the royal family when visiting Thailand.
5. Do Not Litter 10 strange laws in Thailand!
Littering is a severe crime in Thailand, whether at the beach or city or walking
on the pavement. Now, this may not be a strange law, but the reason why this
stands out is that people caught end up paying a hefty fine or a year of jail time.
You can be fined up to 2,000 Baht if caught littering in the city by the members of
the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority (BMA). Keep in mind that there are some
scammers who claim to be BMA inspectors to extract more money from tourists.
Simply asking for their ID can clear any confusion and avoid being cheated.
6. Put the Microphone Down Thailand’s strange laws
Another strange and unique law in Thailand states that you can speak any language
other than Thai using a sound amplifying device such as a microphone. So if you
hear someone say “Mic test” or “Hello test”, you are witnessing a severe offence
that is punishable by up to a month in jail. Only religious ceremonies, state events and
concerts are exempt from this unique law.
7. Don’t Show Your Colors Thailand’s strange laws
When visiting different places, you probably like to carry your country’s flag with
you. But do you know it’s illegal to fly the flags of other countries in public in
Thailand? According to the 1979 Flag act, if you are caught waving or raising a
foreign flag, you could be sent to prison. Only embassies and diplomatic
residences are allowed to do so. Even if you show any kind of disrespect towards
the Thai flag or any other foreign flag, you can face jail time up to 2-6 years.
8. Care for a Game of Cards?
Owning more than 120 playing cards is illegal and could see you in prison for up
to 10 years and a hefty fine. You might think bout packing a deck of cards for the
flight or while you’re in Thailand, but according to the Playing Cards Act, 1943,
‘No person shall possess more than 120 playing cards. Well, that’s fine because a
deck of cards has 52, right? Well, yes, but you still need authorization from a
general to possess a deck of cards. Your fine could be four times the cost of the
cards. Best to leave them at home!
9. It’s illegal to remove Buddha statues or images from Thailand without a permit.
Clearly, this one is demonstrated more in the breach than in the observance but be
aware: you can be fined or even arrested and jailed if you stick a Buddha image or
statue in your luggage. It’s also considered bad taste by devout Buddhists to adorn
your house and garden with pictures and statues of Buddha.
10. Beware Where You Booze
Places of worship or temples, public offices, education institutions, gas stations,
hospitals, and public parks are all the places boozing tourists can expect (for the
most part) to receive a handful of months in prison if they drink. There are
exceptions to all of these places, but it’s better to be safe than sorry and consume
alcohol elsewhere. Without authorization, those who break this law can receive up
to six months of imprisonment and no more than a ฿10,000 fine.
So, which one surprised you the most? Which law would you have broken had you
not known? We were definitely surprised by the law against driving shirtless
and leaving the house, commando! While these laws may seem weird or strange, it
is what makes Thailand a unique and extraordinary vacation destination.
You can be checked out common scams in Thailand to watch out for!
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand’s strange laws – 10 strange laws in Thailand
The long goodbye – Which way now for PM Prayut?
Pattaya Police Chief cleared of vice slurs, back on duty
10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
Reopening Thailand has a busy activity schedule
Today is the day! Full post-pandemic Thailand reopening
Garbage in canals is worsing flooding in Bangkok
Hurricane Ian lashes South Carolina
5-star squatters evicted from Layan Beach
All you need to know about Thailand’s Vegetarian Festival
Anti-Prayut rallies expected across Bangkok
What $100,000 buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Koh Samui and Hua Hin
Thailand News Today | Activists plan protests all across Thailand
Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
Storm Noru weakens from typhoon to depression as it moves across Thailand
Suicide bombing in Afghanistan hits students preparing for exam
5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
10 Isan food you need to try at least once
Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
Thai drinks you must try while in Thailand
Small children in Pattaya learn to get help when locked in hot cars
VIDEO: Floods tear through highway in northeast Thailand
No word from China on Xi military coup whispers
Heavy rain warning in 48 provinces of Thailand
Thai Airways releases details of winter flights itinerary
VIDEO: 500 year old Buddhist stupa collapses in Chiang Mai revealing hidden treasures
Thai TikTok star detained at Singapore airport over huge amount of cash
American told to stop riding go-kart in Chiang Mai
Passengers stranded after airport train breaks down
Woman smashes up her 1.5 million baht car over feud with Ford Thailand
Is the dream over? China walks back Belt & Road ambitions
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
-
Cultural Activities1 day ago
Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
-
Best of1 day ago
10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
-
Thailand1 day ago
VIDEO: 500 year old Buddhist stupa collapses in Chiang Mai revealing hidden treasures
-
Thailand3 days ago
Is the dream over? China walks back Belt & Road ambitions
-
Crime2 days ago
Woman’s body in luggage found floating in Mekong River
-
Economy3 days ago
Thailand’s weak baht could have a silver lining in the tourism industry, THA says
-
Economy3 days ago
Thai baht plunges to 38 against US dollar for first time in 16 years