Thailand’s PM speeds up stimulus measures to boost domestic spending | Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand’s PM speeds up stimulus measures to boost domestic spending
Thailand’s PM is speeding up economic stimulus measures to continue the effort to boost domestic spending throughout the year. In a meeting yesterday, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha told the Finance Ministry to push forward the rollout of the 3rd phase’ co-payment scheme, financial relief scheme and the Section 33 We Love Each Other programme.
Deputy PM Supattanapong Punmeechaow, noted that the co-payment scheme needs to be rolled out by June of this year to keep domestic tourism afloat. He cited a report that found such stimulus measures were helping the economy.
In the co-payment scheme, the government pays 50% of food, drinks and general goods purchases of up to 150 baht per person per day, capped at 3,500 baht per person for a specified duration. The first phase covered 10 million people, each receiving a 3,000 baht money transfer. The second phase, which ends on March 31, is paying an additional 5 million people 3,500 baht each.
The We Win financial relief scheme gave 32.4 million people, who were experiencing economic hardships caused by the Covid pandemic, a handout of 7,000 baht for 2 months. But those people must prove they only have a taxable income of no more than 300,000 baht per year or a monthly income not exceeding 25,000 baht. Those who wish to collect the handout must also have not more than 500,000 baht in total in bank deposit accounts. Kulaya Tantitemit, the FPO’s director-general, says low-income earners and small-scale retail shops have greatly benefitted from the scheme.
“There are more than 14.79 million eligible recipients and 1.5 million outlets participating in the scheme.”
She says the state subsidy was worth around 48.2 billion baht and 50.6 billion was out of pocket. Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Chiang Mai, Songkhla and Chon Buri were the 5 provinces that saw the highest spending. And, Kulaya is urging those who received the subsidies to use them up before the second phase’ end date of March 31.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Business
Civil Aviation Authority to consider airlines’ requests to ease some Covid measures
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has singled out 8 Thai airlines it still has faith in and believes will stay afloat. The CAAT says that without the Covid-19 crisis, none of the carriers risked going bankrupt and the tough financial situation they find themselves in is solely due to the pandemic.
The Bangkok Post reports that the 8 airlines, which are all registered in the Kingdom, are Thai Airways, Thai Smile, Nok Air, AirAsia X, VietJet Air, Thai Lion Air, Asia Atlantic Airlines and City Airways. The CAAT has met with the airlines, who have requested the easing of 4 regulations in order to help them survive the financial crisis. Suttipong Kongpool from the CAAT says the authority has agreed to consider the requests.
One of the rules the airlines want dropped is the stipulation that shuttle buses taking passengers to and from aircraft can only have a maximum of 70% occupancy. The airlines say the rule is impossible to adhere to, given that there are not enough buses available. They also want an extension to the short-term permission that allows them to modify passenger planes to accommodate cargo. That permission is set to expire at the end of this month, but the airlines are calling for an extension of 3 months.
Carriers are also currently required to give 4 weeks’ notice if they need to cancel a scheduled flight. They are asking to have the notification period reduced to 2 weeks, pointing out that passengers are waiting until nearly the last minute to book flights.
Suttipong says the airlines have also asked that international arrivals be allowed to connect freely to domestic flights. However, he says that request would have to be approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Economy
Government warns of fake apps attempting to cash in on handout scheme
Thailand’s Labour Ministry has warned the public to be aware of fake mobile applications when registering for the government’s latest cash handout scheme. Spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek says that while a number of apps may be masquerading as registration platforms for the Mor33 Rao Rak Kan (“We Love Each Other”) campaign, registration is only possible via one official website.
“The scheme has only one online registration platform. No registration is allowed via a mobile application. Once a candidate’s registration is approved, he or she must verify their information via the government’s Pao Tang application. Do not download any other mobile application that has a similar name to the scheme or the official website, and refrain from inputting your personal information on untrusted applications.”
The scheme offers eligible participants a 4,000 baht handout, paid via the Pao Tang app. Thai nationals who are not state welfare cardholders, who have not joined the Rao Chana (“We Win”) campaign, and who have less than 500,000 baht in their bank accounts are eligible for the handout. The campaign will cost an estimated 37.1 billion baht and kicks off on March 22, depositing cash at a rate of 1,000 baht a week. The government hopes it will benefit around 9.27 million citizens.
Ratchada says that anyone who needs more information on the scheme can call the Social Security hotline on 1506, which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The government has also announced another round of welfare card registration aimed at those who have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic and who missed out on state welfare benefits in the last round. The current number of 3.7 million registered welfare card holders is expected to increase as more people find themselves out of work.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Economy
Finance Minister says vaccination rollout will drive economic recovery
Thailand’s Finance Minister is pinning his hopes on the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines to kick-start the decimated economy. Arkhom Termpittayapaisith says the economy should begin to recover in the last quarter of the year, saying the government’s vaccination drive will boost the public’s confidence, leading to more domestic travel. The minister adds that he experienced no problems after receiving the AstraZeneca jab yesterday.
“After the shot, I still feel well with no side effects and my arm is not sore. It is similar to other vaccinations. Vaccine availability and distribution will benefit the overall economy and should increase people’s confidence.”
According to a Bangkok Post report, Arkhom says exports should be ramped up to help offset the effects of the dormant tourism sector. He adds that the US$1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package introduced by President Joe Biden should also help Thailand’s exports.
“What’s more important is the export sector has to rev up, taking advantage of the recovering economy to increase shipments as much as possible to help offset tourism income, which remains weak. The export sector has no virus restrictions, unlike tourism activities.”
He adds that if international travel restrictions are eased, it will boost Thailand’s economy in the last quarter of the year. In relation to domestic travel, he says airlines are reporting fully booked flights for the forthcoming Songkran holiday, a sign that more people will visit different provinces over the holiday, thereby giving local economies a much needed boost.
In discussing the latest cluster of new infections in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district, the minister says the government is likely to manage it in the same way the Samut Sakhon outbreak was handled, with similar restrictions being introduced. He adds that he’s confident the outbreak will be brought under control.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
