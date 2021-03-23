image
image
Crime

7 people arrested for allegedly trafficking 8 million methamphetamine pills

Thaiger

Published 

14 seconds ago

 on 

Screenshot

7 people were arrested for allegedly trafficking a large quantity of methamphetamine pills. Police say they followed a suspicious vehicle to a warehouse in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok. Officers searched the vehicle and say they seized 8 million methamphetamine pills.

The suspects allegedly told police that they were transferring the drugs to the warehouse and that they were each hired at around 10,000 baht to 20,000 baht to carry the pills from Chiang Rai down to the warehouse in Pathum Thani. The methamphetamine would then be distributed in Bangkok and to provinces in the South, police say.

Police suspect the operation is tied to a major drug network in the North. They are launching an investigation.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

