7 people arrested for allegedly trafficking 8 million methamphetamine pills | Thaiger

Crime
7 people arrested for allegedly trafficking 8 million methamphetamine pills
7 people were arrested for allegedly trafficking a large quantity of methamphetamine pills. Police say they followed a suspicious vehicle to a warehouse in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok. Officers searched the vehicle and say they seized 8 million methamphetamine pills.
The suspects allegedly told police that they were transferring the drugs to the warehouse and that they were each hired at around 10,000 baht to 20,000 baht to carry the pills from Chiang Rai down to the warehouse in Pathum Thani. The methamphetamine would then be distributed in Bangkok and to provinces in the South, police say.
Police suspect the operation is tied to a major drug network in the North. They are launching an investigation.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Crime
Activists try to call off auction for cats confiscated in drug trafficking raid
With pedigree cats worth tens of thousands of baht up for auction by the Narcotics Control Board after being seized in a suspected drug network raid, animal rights activists in Thailand are calling on officials to suspend the auction.
The cats, 5 Scottish Folds and a Bengal, were seized last week along with 35 million baht in assets suspected of being linked to a major drug network in Rayong. Police suspect the cats were used to launder money. Scottish Folds can cost 30,000 baht to 60,000 baht while Bengals can cost 46,000 baht to 92,000 baht.
Auctioning off confiscated property is a common practice in law enforcement, but the plans to auction off the cats has drawn criticism from animal rights activists, particularly Thai Animal Guardians Association. The founder of the association says many are not happy that the cats are being treated like the other assets seized by officers.
When news of the confiscated cats first broke out, Thai Animal Guardians Association and the Voice Foundation offered to look after the cats. The association is now calling on the public to write letters to the chief of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, asking for the auction to be called off.
Since the cats are considered confiscated assets, the cats cannot be transferred without court approval, according to director of Narcotics Control Office Region 2, Pornthip Chaempong.
Police say the cats belong to the wife of a suspect who is currently in custody and she has been on the run for the past couple months. The cats are now being looked after by the suspect’s relatives, Pornthip says. If the relatives can prove that the cats were not purchased using money earned through the illicit drug trade, then the cats will not be auctioned off.
“The ONCB has given the relatives 15 days to provide information about the origin of the six cats and they will be able to take them over permanently if officials find that the cats were not acquired under criminal dealings.”
The auction date and starting price for the cats will be set next month. Pornthip says the 6 cats will be auctioned off together.
“ONCB wants to sell them as one lot, so they are not separated.”
Posted by โรเจอร์ โลหนันทน์ on Monday, March 22, 2021
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Reuters
Crime
Police officer’s son caught on camera firing shots at Thai restaurant
The son of a local police officer and 2 other men were caught on camera firing shots and pointing guns at employees at Thai barbeque restaurant in the southern province Trang.
Surveillance camera footage shows the men parking a pickup truck nearby and the man, identified as the police officer’s son, holding a gun and then shooting it at the sky as he walked toward the restaurant. An employee saw the gun and ran to hide in the kitchen in the back of the building.
Another man was seen on camera carrying a gun. Reports say they yelled “who shouted at me?” The owner of the restaurant spoke with the men and they left shortly after. It’s unclear what sparked the incident.
Reports say the officer’s son offered to pay the restaurant 60,000 baht as a settlement, but the owner says he still wants to press charges.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Crime
Petrol station attendant stabbed to death allegedly by a motorcyclist who refused to pay for gas
A petrol station attendant was stabbed to death yesterday morning allegedly by motorcyclist who refused to pay for gas. Staff members at the Esso gas station in Pathum Thani, north of Bangkok, say a motorcyclist pulled out a knife, refusing to pay for 40 baht worth of fuel before stabbing the pump attendant, 39 year old Sorawut Nakwichai.
Police say Sorawut’s body was found inside the station’s mini mart at 1:40am yesterday. He had been stabbed 10 times on his chest, neck and torso. A knife was found nearby.
Staff members say Sorawut had filled the motorcycle’s tank with gas, but the rider refused to pay and pull out a knife. Apparently, the man left, but came back a few minutes later, running up to Sorawat and stabbing him multiple times, the witnesses say. Sorawat ran to the mini mart, but the motorcyclist followed and stabbed Sorawat to death, the witnesses say.
Police are still investigating and are reviewing surveillance camera footage.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
