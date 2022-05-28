Thailand
Thailand’s nightlife can officially open from Wednesday but this will be too late for many businesses
Warnings yesterday from the Thai government health officials as they urge business operators of Thailand’s nightlife – bars, karaoke bars, clubs and the larger massage premises – to “follow strict precautions” against Covid when they re-open next month. That’s next Wednesday.
We’ll get back to the absurdity of that warning a bit later.
31 Thai provinces, 14 now reclassified as green zones and another 17 described as blue zones, will be allowed to open and operate, serving alcohol, officially, until midnight. But they won’t be able to hold promotional activities, according to the CCSA. Will that include posting pics on social media?
So that’s some 31 provinces, out of Thailand’s 77 provinces, that will be able to reopen from next Wednesday, as far as the guidelines from the CCSA are concerned. But some locations, like Samut Sakhon just south west of Bangkok, Khon Kaen, a major population hub in the north east, Sakon Nakhon and Roi Et, are exempt from this official opening.
Now the same spokesperson also announced at the same meeting, presumably with a totally straight face, that some venues have already reopened despite the ban still applying for bars to stay closed. And she warned that those premises will be closed again if patrons are found to test positive to Covid-19. She appeared a little surprised.
We assume that these decision-makers in the CCSA never leave their committee room because the reality is well ahead of their announcements on this one. With a few legal loopholes and accommodating constabulary, and desperate businesspeople who just wanted to get their staff back to work, some bars in the most popular areas visited by travellers (say Pattaya, Patong, Patong, Nana and Soi Cowboy to name just a few) have been back open, some times well past midnight, for months.
Luckily, many of these businesses that were able to pry open their doors were able to take advantage of a flush of travellers coming in after the April 1 cancellation of Covid testing for international arrivals. There was also Songkran and a couple of long weekends that fuelled a travel splurge to help businesses in the hospitality industry, and the bars that did open, with some well-received respite.
But the official opening of Thailand’s nightlife next Wednesday also comes at a time when the monsoon is now starting to kick in for the year and the passenger arrivals are starting to level off after the early-April surge. Rising fuel prices and inflation are also kicking up the cost of travel, including flights into Thailand. Even the cost of delivering the barrels of beer to your favourite bar are rising.
Assuming that no one has been wearing masks in these nightlife zones for months now, the prospect of lifting mask-wearing rules in the middle of next month, will do little help the situation either.
A casual walk around Phuket’s Patong Beach streets yesterday proved that Thailand’s tourist spots still have a very long way to go to recover and that many shops remain shuttered. Speaking to 4 bar owners around Thailand last night, from around the country, the story was much the same.
And the international destinations, where much of the current tourist traffic is coming from, appear less inclined to swing their legs under a bar stool and chat to the staff.
Finally, we should recall that, since April 1, the numbers of daily reported Covid cases has fallen sharply, despite the Songkran traffic, despite many of the tourist enclave bars opening, and despite the two long weekends when Thais were travelling. Not only dropped, but dropped by some 80%. So any excuses to maintain residual Covid restrictions are becoming increasingly thin on the ground.
So celebrate the official reopening on June 1 with a drink at your local pub. They’ve got a long and difficult road ahead. Cheers.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Anutin says suspected monkeypox cases in Thailand are actually herpes
Soldiers in Chiang Rai shoot and kill 8 drug suspects who reportedly opened fire
Thailand’s nightlife can officially open from Wednesday but this will be too late for many businesses
Regents International School Pattaya – the only school in Thailand to offer IBDP and A Level programme
10 Thailand-Laos bus routes starting June 15
Burning rage: Chon Buri woman allegedly burns down boyfriend’s friend’s house
Prosecutors to delay indictments of suspects in Thailand’s Tangmo case
Bangkok’s first ‘real’ Pride parade coming up June 5
Almost 200 cases of monkeypox reported across the globe, according to WHO
Thailand News Today | Man jailed for threatening PM Prayut’s daughters
Smoking cannabis recreationally is still illegal, warns Department of Public Health
Yet another necklace theft against an Indian tourist in Pattaya
The WHO insist monkeypox is not “a gay disease’
Soi Dog Foundation and DNP rescues monkey chained up for 2 years in Phuket
Student hit by motorbike on zebra crossing in front of school in Trang
Phuket thief steals 1,000 baht from elderly woman
Thai woman fined 54,000 baht at airport after entering country with designer brands
Thailand tourism authorities expect 1 million arrivals per month starting June
Changes to Thailand’s Covid-19 restrictions to take effect June 1
The best private villas to rent in Bangkok for 2022
Thailand’s biggest new attraction “Andamanda” opens in Phuket
UPDATE: Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
Thailand introduces strict screening for arrivals from countries with monkeypox
Deadline to apply for “Covid” visa extension extended by 2 months
UPDATE: French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
“I still love her:” Laos woman marries Thai man then runs away with the dowry
French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
Alcohol ban in Pattaya and Bangkok today until 6pm
Malaysia targets tourists from Thailand
Police under investigation in central Thailand after viral video
Thai cult’s food products tested – feces, bacteria and mould detected
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Press Room3 days ago
Thailand Covid insurance for Thailand Pass
- Education3 days ago
Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
- South2 days ago
UPDATE: Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
- Central Thailand2 days ago
UPDATE: French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
- Central Thailand2 days ago
French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
- Leisure2 days ago
Make your dream vacation at these 5 grandest luxury villas in Phuket
- North East3 days ago
Thai cult’s food products tested – feces, bacteria and mould detected
- South3 days ago
Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
Recent comments: