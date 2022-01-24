Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand's Digital Economy and Society Minister infected with Covid-19

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

Stock photo by Mufid Majnun for Unsplash

Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society Minister has Covid-19. The minister, Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, is currently in hospital with a fever and headache. He says he may have contracted the virus on a trip to Chiang Mai last Thursday. It remains unknown which variant he contracted. The infection has not reached his lungs, however, other members of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) who have been exposed to him are now at risk.

Government chief whip Nirote Sunthornlekha, who was close to Chaiwut at a meeting last week, says he would discuss with House Speaker Chuan Leekpai on whether or not to postpone this week’s house meetings. He also said he would ask the party’s MPs to take RT-PCR tests. A video conference of government whips will be held on Wednesday, according to Atthakorn Sirilatayakorn, a PPRP list-MP and member of the government whip. Atthakorn has he believes Chaiwut’s infection could disrupt parliament as all of the ruling party’s MPs who attended last week’s party meeting might have to be quarantined. This would mean, he says, that no bills on the House agenda would get passed.

Thailand already experienced problems in delaying deliberation on bills last week when the first meeting of the House of Representatives was adjourned due to lack of quorum. The House of Representatives has had to adjourn meetings in the past for the same reason, and some have noted that if “this happens too frequently, the public could lose faith in politics.”

Source: Bangkok Post

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Prosaap
    2022-01-24 19:35
    I hope they check it maybe a new strain can call it CC (computer covid)
    image
    Stonker
    2022-01-24 19:44
    38 minutes ago, Thaiger said: ... adjourned due to lack of quorum. Actually they need 233 more than a quorum ... 😕.
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets.

