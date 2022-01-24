Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society Minister infected with Covid-19

Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society Minister has Covid-19. The minister, Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, is currently in hospital with a fever and headache. He says he may have contracted the virus on a trip to Chiang Mai last Thursday. It remains unknown which variant he contracted. The infection has not reached his lungs, however, other members of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) who have been exposed to him are now at risk.

Government chief whip Nirote Sunthornlekha, who was close to Chaiwut at a meeting last week, says he would discuss with House Speaker Chuan Leekpai on whether or not to postpone this week’s house meetings. He also said he would ask the party’s MPs to take RT-PCR tests. A video conference of government whips will be held on Wednesday, according to Atthakorn Sirilatayakorn, a PPRP list-MP and member of the government whip. Atthakorn has he believes Chaiwut’s infection could disrupt parliament as all of the ruling party’s MPs who attended last week’s party meeting might have to be quarantined. This would mean, he says, that no bills on the House agenda would get passed.

Thailand already experienced problems in delaying deliberation on bills last week when the first meeting of the House of Representatives was adjourned due to lack of quorum. The House of Representatives has had to adjourn meetings in the past for the same reason, and some have noted that if “this happens too frequently, the public could lose faith in politics.”

