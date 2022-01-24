Thailand
More than 100 migrants caught in Kanchanaburi for alleged illegal entry
Thai border patrols arrested 107 Burmese migrants for allegedly illegally crossing the border into the western province Kanchanaburi on Sunday. The migrants told Thai officials they came from Phayathonezu, Moulmein, Yangon, Bago and Dawei townships in Myanmar. They crossed into Thailand seeking jobs here. Authorities also arrested one Thai guide for providing assistance to people illegally entering the country.
Authorities turned the migrants, 66 men and 44 women, in to Muang and Sangkhla Buri police for legal proceedings for illegal entry, and pending deportation. The migrants had paid, or planned to pay, from 10,000 baht to 27,000 baht each to Thai job brokers. This news comes after Thai authorities arrested and planned to deport hundreds of Burmese migrants last week in similar situations. These migrants usually paid brokers from 5,000 baht to 20,000 baht, although some even paid up to 50,000 baht.
The vast majority of Burmese migrants in Thailand are economic migrants, however, some Burmese migrants also arrive here fleeing persecution. This is particularly true of minority groups such as the Karen hill tribe. A survey conducted by the Thai Ministry of Interior found that 4.3% of the illegal labour migrants from Myanmar and Cambodia came to Thailand because of political (persecution) and conscription of labour.
This most recent group of refugees was rounded up at Phu Nam Ron and Huay Nam Khao villages in Tambon Ban Kao of Muang district, and at Song Karia village in Tambon Nong Lu of Sangkhla Buri district.
Source: Bangkok Post | Thai Law Forum
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Taiwan reports 39 Chinese warplanes including H-6 bomber in air defence zone
More than 100 migrants caught in Kanchanaburi for alleged illegal entry
Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society Minister infected with Covid-19
What makes Supalai Icon Sathorn the ideal property choice
Indonesia calls for tougher sentences in child abuses as cases rise
African Swine Fever reported at three pig farms in Prachuap Khiri Khan
Thailand News Today | Talks of insurance coverage for asymptomatic travellers
Woman kidnapped from hotel quarantine allegedly by men posing as police officers
32 public toilets at Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya will be ready by this April
Samsung removes ad in Singapore of drag queen hugging Muslim mother
American retail giant Walmart shows interest in Laos
Monday Covid Update: 7,139 new cases; provincial totals
Indonesia to launch travel bubble with Singapore, entry to islands Batam, Bintan
Ruling party ousts renegade MP Thammanat Prompao after tumultuous career
Motorbike rider seriously injured after crashing into a parked truck in Chon Buri
Interesting facts about Chinese New Year tradition in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and tips on how to recover
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
Thumbs down for Thailand’s Test & Go Version 2
10-year visa gets approval of Cabinet, Ministries preparing rules
New Sandboxes announced, but are they redundant after February 1?
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration by February
Thailand News Update | Legalising cannabis & 8 mil tourist to Thailand in 2022
British man fined for overstay after being forced into Bangkok quarantine
The return of Test & Go? Health Minister to propose entry scheme be restored
Tourism Ministry pushing for return of Test & Go from February
Thailand approves plan to attract highly-skilled foreign workers, investors, wealthy retirees
Thailand News Today | Thailand Offering Long Term Visas up to 10 years
Cannabis removal from Thailand’s narcotics list up for discussion
Stabbing attack in Kanchanaburi leaves 1 British man dead, 1 injured
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Opinion3 days ago
Thumbs down for Thailand’s Test & Go Version 2
- Pattaya1 day ago
New Sandboxes announced, but are they redundant after February 1?
- Cannabis3 days ago
Cannabis removal from Thailand’s narcotics list up for discussion
- Crime2 days ago
Stabbing attack in Kanchanaburi leaves 1 British man dead, 1 injured
- Crime1 day ago
Attacker arrested in stabbing of 2 British men in Kanchanaburi
- Thailand1 day ago
Thailand tourism industry hopeful with the return of Test & Go
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
VERSO – The School of the Future
- Chon Buri3 days ago
Pattaya Walking Street renovation 80% complete, officials target visitors of all ages