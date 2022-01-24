More than 100 migrants caught in Kanchanaburi for alleged illegal entry

Thai border patrols arrested 107 Burmese migrants for allegedly illegally crossing the border into the western province Kanchanaburi on Sunday. The migrants told Thai officials they came from Phayathonezu, Moulmein, Yangon, Bago and Dawei townships in Myanmar. They crossed into Thailand seeking jobs here. Authorities also arrested one Thai guide for providing assistance to people illegally entering the country.

Authorities turned the migrants, 66 men and 44 women, in to Muang and Sangkhla Buri police for legal proceedings for illegal entry, and pending deportation. The migrants had paid, or planned to pay, from 10,000 baht to 27,000 baht each to Thai job brokers. This news comes after Thai authorities arrested and planned to deport hundreds of Burmese migrants last week in similar situations. These migrants usually paid brokers from 5,000 baht to 20,000 baht, although some even paid up to 50,000 baht.

The vast majority of Burmese migrants in Thailand are economic migrants, however, some Burmese migrants also arrive here fleeing persecution. This is particularly true of minority groups such as the Karen hill tribe. A survey conducted by the Thai Ministry of Interior found that 4.3% of the illegal labour migrants from Myanmar and Cambodia came to Thailand because of political (persecution) and conscription of labour.

This most recent group of refugees was rounded up at Phu Nam Ron and Huay Nam Khao villages in Tambon Ban Kao of Muang district, and at Song Karia village in Tambon Nong Lu of Sangkhla Buri district.

Source: Bangkok Post | Thai Law Forum