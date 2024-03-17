Thai military officer’s road rage prompts armed forces investigation

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

A road rage incident involving armed military personnel has prompted an investigation by the Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTAF) Headquarters. The episode, captured on video, featured a uniformed military man, armed with a pistol, confronting a pickup truck driver at a toll plaza over his driving behaviour.

The incident came to light when the truck driver filmed the confrontation on his mobile phone and later posted it on Facebook. The video, dated March 15, depicted the military personnel approaching the motorist, pistol in case, before returning to his vehicle. The truck driver, in turn, reminded the military man of his government position and hinted at a future encounter.

The RTAF headquarters has taken the matter seriously. Spokesperson Lieutenant General Theerapong Patamasing na Ayutthaya confirmed today that the man seen wielding the pistol in the video was indeed a member of their staff.

Upon learning of the incident, General Songwit Noonpakdi, chief of the defence forces, swiftly ordered the detention of the involved military man. An investigation has been launched into the incident, including the legality of the firearm possession and its display in public, reported Bangkok Post.

Lt. Gen. Theerapong assured that the probe would be conducted thoroughly and speedily, promising a fair investigation. He also mentioned that the outcome of the investigation would be reported back to the chief of the defence forces within 48 hours.

