Thailands Bars Demand to Fully Re-open | GMT

Nearly a hundred bar owners and staff gathered at Patong Bay Hill Resort in Phuket yesterday to protest the recent “extension” of official alcohol sales to midnight. Joe Ducati has been sentenced and is currently out on bail. Thailand wants to eradicate malaria ‘for good’. All these stories and more on todays Good Morning Thailand

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.