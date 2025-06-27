Thailand Video News | Cannabis advocates plan mass protest over recriminalisation push, South Korea bans dog meat—but what happens to 500,000 dogs?

Cannabis advocates and opposition groups plan large-scale protests in Thailand, while criminal cases involving teachers, robberies, and fraud shake public trust. Meanwhile, regional cooperation improves as Thailand and Cambodia ease border tensions, and Vietnam rolls out landmark free public education. Other notable developments include South Korea’s historic dog meat ban, chaotic nightlife incidents in Pattaya, and a bear disrupting flights in Japan

Thai cannabis supporters will rally on 7 July at the Ministry of Public Health to oppose plans to recriminalise cannabis, which was declassified three years ago. The Writing Thailand’s Cannabis Future Network criticised Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin’s renewed push—following the Bhumjaithai Party’s exit from government—as politically motivated. New rules requiring medical prescriptions replace previous safeguards, which advocates say could increase youth access and favour doctors. Protesters demand protection of public access and the advancement of the stalled Cannabis-Hemp Act, vowing continued pressure until it passes.

Bangkok police will deploy 1,200 officers at Victory Monument on Saturday to manage a major protest. Authorities urge demonstrators to stay within legal limits and avoid disrupting public order. Checkpoints and surveillance will monitor potentially disruptive groups across the city, including at BTS stations. MP Rangsiman Rome affirmed the right to protest peacefully but stressed legal compliance. He also commented on Bhumjaithai Party’s sudden push for a no-confidence motion, possibly to block a House dissolution by PM Paetongtarn. While discussions among opposition parties are ongoing, the priority remains ensuring safety and order during the rally.

A 53-year-old teacher in Phang Nga was arrested in a major operation targeting drugs and wildlife crime. During a checkpoint search, police found .22 calibre ammunition in his pickup. A further search at his school office uncovered 21 meth pills, firearms, ammunition, deer antlers, skulls, and makeshift rifles. He now faces multiple charges, including drug possession, illegal gun ownership, and violations of wildlife protection laws. Authorities say the case highlights growing concerns over trusted figures’ involvement in criminal activity, as the government intensifies efforts to combat narcotics and protect endangered wildlife.

A daring armed robbery at Yaowarat Gold Shop in Chonburi on 26 June saw nearly 2 million baht in gold stolen. The suspect, a man in his 30s, fled on a motorbike but was confronted by off-duty Police Sgt. Maj. Sompong Fongda. A struggle ensued, during which the officer was shot at and thrown to the ground, sustaining minor injuries. The suspect dropped his Kimber pistol before escaping. CCTV footage is under review and a manhunt is underway. Police are seeking public help in tracking the suspect, believed to have planned the robbery in advance.

A viral video of two Thai women fighting near Pattaya’s Walking Street has reignited concerns over the city’s unruly nightlife. The 79-second clip, filmed in daylight with bars still blasting music, shows bystanders cheering as the fight escalates—with foreign tourists also joining the chaos. Despite the disturbance, police say no formal complaint has been made. Hours later, another fight at Threpprasit Soi Market left a vendor hospitalised. These back-to-back brawls spotlight Pattaya’s struggle to enforce bar hours and maintain order in a city where the party rarely pauses.

Authorities have seized 146 million baht worth of luxury assets in the ongoing Icon Group fraud investigation. The haul includes 35 high-end cars, jewellery, designer bags, and watches linked to suspected public fraud and money laundering. The Department of Special Investigation and Consumer Protection Police handed 281 items to Thailand’s Anti-Money Laundering Office for further review. Investigators are also probing real estate assets tied to the case. The crackdown highlights the government’s intensified efforts to curb large-scale financial crimes.

Thailand’s army has temporarily relaxed border restrictions at four Sa Kaeo checkpoints following closures tied to political tensions with Cambodia. The move brings relief to affected locals, traders, and farmers. Thais and Cambodians can now cross key points like Khlong Luek and Khao Din during designated hours. Up to 1,000 Cambodians daily will be allowed entry for shopping, but only on bicycles. With cross-border trade valued at 330 million baht daily, the easing aims to restore livelihoods while diplomatic efforts continue. Leaders from both countries visited the border to assess the situation.

Vietnam has approved a sweeping policy to provide free public education from preschool through high school, effective immediately. Passed by the National Assembly, the move covers 23 million students and aims to ease financial burdens on families while affirming the state’s commitment to universal education. Private school students will receive subsidies, and future plans include free meals and expanded aid. The reform, backed by the Politburo and To Lam’s leadership, is expected to cost US$1.2 billion annually, starting with VND22.5 trillion for the 2025–26 academic year.

South Korea’s nationwide dog meat ban, effective by February 2027, has left nearly 500,000 dogs—and their farmers—in limbo. While the government promises shelter funding and cash incentives, farmers say there’s no clear rescue plan. Rehoming is difficult due to overcrowded shelters, stigma, and the large breeds involved. Many rescued dogs now face euthanasia. Activists and farmers alike criticise the policy’s lack of practical implementation. Though some dogs are being sent abroad, many farmers fear economic ruin, and some warn the industry could go underground if not managed humanely and gradually.

A black bear wandering Yamagata Airport’s runway in northern Japan caused major flight disruptions, with 12 flights cancelled after repeated appearances on Thursday. Despite efforts to chase it off, the bear lingered nearby, prompting officials to close the airport for the day. Traps have been set and police are monitoring the area. Japan is seeing record bear encounters—219 attacks in a year—blamed on climate change and rural depopulation, which drive bears into human spaces more often.