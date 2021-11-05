Thailand Top Stories | Soft Re-opening for Hua Hin and Cha-am, More vaccinations incoming | Nov. 5

Natty gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and around the region: TAT review goal to 700,000 international traveller, 25,000 travellers arrived via the Samui Plus Program, The Public Health Ministry is to distribute the second and third shots of Covid-19 vaccines, Man apprehended for stealing women’s underwear,, Burmese junta adds third charge for American journalist, Indonesia to dismiss inappropriate and unfair global plan of deforestation by 2030

