Thailand

Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists

Published

 on 

Photo by Marco Verch Professional Photographer via Flickr and MOTS

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports Ministry (MOTS) announced its plans to provide free Covid-19 booster shots for foreign tourists entering Thailand next year. The disclosure will be welcomed by many who fear another Covid wave after China announced it will open its borders and relax quarantine measures. The MOTS also briefed the press that the government will introduce the controversial 300-baht entry fee in June.

MOTS minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn reported yesterday, December 28, that the ministry was preparing to welcome Chinese tourists after China’s National Health Commission announced the reopening of its borders on Monday, December 26.

Phiphat explained that the ministry plans to provide free Covid booster vaccines to incoming Chinese tourists and other nationalities if they require them. The minister said he would request approval at the first Cabinet meeting in January.

Phiphat said that the booster shots would be free and voluntary and not compulsory. The 67 year old minister believes it would draw more tourists to the country if free vaccines were made available.

“The Tourism and Sports Ministry will discuss the free vaccines with the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH). I personally think that it is worth it. One vaccine dose costs hundreds of baht, but one tourist spends over 40,000 baht on average for each visit. Thailand has one of the best public health systems in the world. We should take the best care of tourists’ health.”

Phiphat also urged the MOPH to offer leftover stock vaccines to tourism industry workers to prepare them for the expected increase in tourists.

Phiphat also discussed the controversial 300-baht entry fee for tourists next year.

He said he was waiting for the result of a survey study on the tourism fee collection before making a decision. The study results would be submitted to the Cabinet in February. If the Cabinet approves the collection fee will begin in June.

 

HolyCowCm
2022-12-29 16:44
So BS. He is taunting the Chinese to come here with a free proverbial booster carrot, and this just might unfortunately do that. Such malarkey though as there still is no safety for everyone else who is permanent in Thailand.…
Wackamole
2022-12-29 16:51
4 minutes ago, HolyCowCm said: Such malarkey though as there still is no safety for everyone else who is permanent in Thailand. do you mean foreigners or? I find the Thais are taken care of reasonably well.
HolyCowCm
2022-12-29 16:59
3 minutes ago, Wackamole said: do you mean foreigners or? I find the Thais are taken care of reasonably well. I mean for everyone here if they open up the flood gates to a certain country that has a severe…
Ramanathan.P
2022-12-29 17:02
You give booster shot to the incoming tourists who might bring in the virus. But what about your own people who have not yet received any vaccination or booster? What is their protection against the virus? Aren't they pay your…
HolyCowCm
2022-12-29 17:06
1 minute ago, Ramanathan.P said: You give booster shot to the incoming tourists who might bring in the virus. But what about your own people who have not yet received any vaccination or booster? What is their protection against the…

