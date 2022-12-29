Thailand
Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
The Ministry of Tourism and Sports Ministry (MOTS) announced its plans to provide free Covid-19 booster shots for foreign tourists entering Thailand next year. The disclosure will be welcomed by many who fear another Covid wave after China announced it will open its borders and relax quarantine measures. The MOTS also briefed the press that the government will introduce the controversial 300-baht entry fee in June.
MOTS minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn reported yesterday, December 28, that the ministry was preparing to welcome Chinese tourists after China’s National Health Commission announced the reopening of its borders on Monday, December 26.
Phiphat explained that the ministry plans to provide free Covid booster vaccines to incoming Chinese tourists and other nationalities if they require them. The minister said he would request approval at the first Cabinet meeting in January.
Phiphat said that the booster shots would be free and voluntary and not compulsory. The 67 year old minister believes it would draw more tourists to the country if free vaccines were made available.
“The Tourism and Sports Ministry will discuss the free vaccines with the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH). I personally think that it is worth it. One vaccine dose costs hundreds of baht, but one tourist spends over 40,000 baht on average for each visit. Thailand has one of the best public health systems in the world. We should take the best care of tourists’ health.”
Phiphat also urged the MOPH to offer leftover stock vaccines to tourism industry workers to prepare them for the expected increase in tourists.
Phiphat also discussed the controversial 300-baht entry fee for tourists next year.
He said he was waiting for the result of a survey study on the tourism fee collection before making a decision. The study results would be submitted to the Cabinet in February. If the Cabinet approves the collection fee will begin in June.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
21 Thai citizens reported dead in fire casino in Cambodia
Aeroflot to launch direct flights from Bangkok to Irkutsk
110,000 traffic tickets issued to speeding drivers ahead of road safety campaign
Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
A forgetful husband tests marriage after accidently abandoning his wife on a road trip after taking quick a leak
Fire Outbreak at the Grand Diamond City Hotel & Casino in Cambodia, 50 Thai people trapped inside | Thailand News Today
Thailand encourages coffee farming to meet growing demand in Asia
Road safety campaign spells disaster for Chiang Mai rescue services
Pandemic winners and losers – them and us
Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
Russians take Thailand by storm
Police track down suspect in murder of woman dumped in garbage bin
Bangkok Kempinski renames bar after US Hindu protest
Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
Patani Colonial Territory not played in Chiang Mai
Scottish man fights for his life in Thai hospital
Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
Monkey steals bag containing 50,000 Thai baht and throws it off a cliff
Bangkok hailed one of the top 10 places in the world to spend New Year’s Eve
Body of tattooed man wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt washes up in southern Thailand
Thai police rescue pregnant woman walking 600 kilometres from Isaan to Bangkok
Could Thailand’s Southeast Coastal Gem Khanom Be the Next Koh Samui?
Foreign man fornicates with Thai woman on Pattaya street ‘for 30 minutes’
Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
Bangkok tops list of trending Airbnb destinations this year
Codeshare deal between Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways
China opening up a boost for Thailand tourism
Golden gunmen set to repel crime wave in Thailand’s Wild West
Tesco slavery case – Thai police raid ‘sweatshop’
South Koreans can carry on bonking sex dolls after import ban is lifted
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of3 days ago
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
-
Leisure9 hours ago
Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
-
Destinations3 days ago
Best Western Hotels continues to expand with 6 new signings across the globe
-
Guides2 days ago
What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
-
Crime3 days ago
Foreign man fornicates with Thai woman on Pattaya street ‘for 30 minutes’
-
China5 hours ago
Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok hailed one of the top 10 places in the world to spend New Year’s Eve
-
Thailand6 hours ago
Thai police rescue pregnant woman walking 600 kilometres from Isaan to Bangkok
Recent comments: