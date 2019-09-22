Thailand ranked sixth best in the world for healthcare | The Thaiger

Sixth best healthcare system in the world! Well done Thailand.

The Kingdom is gaining worldwide recognition for quality healthcare services after placing sixth in a ranking of countries with the best healthcare systems. The ranking was conducted by the US magazine CEOWORLD who do annual rankings of a number of world businesses and services. The rankings came out last month.

The annual Health Care Index is a statistical analysis of the overall quality of a country’s healthcare system.

Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the ranking as an indication of Thailand’s success in developing a sustainable and valued healthcare sector.

According to CEOWORLD Thailand is among few Asian countries which managed to place in top 10 in 2019. Thailand joins South Korea who reached second place and Japan in third place.

But European countries dominate the list – Austria leading at fourth place, followed by Denmark (5th), Spain (7th), France (8th) and Belgium (9th). Australia rounded out the top 10 at 10th place.

Taiwan’s health care topped the the list of 89 countries, scoring 78.72 out of 100 on the Health Care Index. At the opposite end of the spectrum, with a score of 33.42, Venezuela was named the country with the worst health care system in 2019.

The Health Care Index rates a number of factors in a country’s health care services, including infrastructure; health care professionals’ (doctors, nursing staff, and other health workers) competence, cost, availability of quality medicine, and government readiness.

The Public Health Minister, responding to the great result, says that the government must not rest on its laurels, “as mere rankings do not matter as much as how well the ministry performs its duty of maintaining public health”.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

