Thailand ranked sixth best in the world for healthcare | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand ranked sixth best in the world for healthcare
Sixth best healthcare system in the world! Well done Thailand.
The Kingdom is gaining worldwide recognition for quality healthcare services after placing sixth in a ranking of countries with the best healthcare systems. The ranking was conducted by the US magazine CEOWORLD who do annual rankings of a number of world businesses and services. The rankings came out last month.
The annual Health Care Index is a statistical analysis of the overall quality of a country’s healthcare system.
Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the ranking as an indication of Thailand’s success in developing a sustainable and valued healthcare sector.
According to CEOWORLD Thailand is among few Asian countries which managed to place in top 10 in 2019. Thailand joins South Korea who reached second place and Japan in third place.
But European countries dominate the list – Austria leading at fourth place, followed by Denmark (5th), Spain (7th), France (8th) and Belgium (9th). Australia rounded out the top 10 at 10th place.
Taiwan’s health care topped the the list of 89 countries, scoring 78.72 out of 100 on the Health Care Index. At the opposite end of the spectrum, with a score of 33.42, Venezuela was named the country with the worst health care system in 2019.
The Health Care Index rates a number of factors in a country’s health care services, including infrastructure; health care professionals’ (doctors, nursing staff, and other health workers) competence, cost, availability of quality medicine, and government readiness.
The Public Health Minister, responding to the great result, says that the government must not rest on its laurels, “as mere rankings do not matter as much as how well the ministry performs its duty of maintaining public health”.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
To find the latest medical procedure info and make bookings, go HERE.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Are you considering a medical procedure abroad? With Thaiger Medical you can research hospitals and doctors, choose a destination in Thailand or abroad, and book an appointment today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Thailand
Significant developments in cannabis farming in Thailand
PHOTO: www.growbarato.net
In what’s thought to be the first-ever industrial scale manufacturing facility for medical cannabis within the Asean Region, Maejo University in Chiang Mai has planted 12,000 cannabis sprouts – the largest lot in the country.
It’s hoped the result will eventually be 1 million bottles, each containing 5ml of cannabis oil, by February.
Senior officials from the Ministry of Public Health attended a planting ceremony yesterday, along with the university’s executive team, the provincial government, and local administrative organisations.
Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul planted the first sprout, saying recent changes in the law would allow families to grow their own plants at home.
“These are historic first steps on the path towards allowing people to grow six cannabis trees in their homes. The university will be a centre where ordinary people can learn how to plant and grow good quality cannabis. Cannabis is not an issue of politics, it is a product that can benefit people’s health. In the near future, families will be able to plant it in their back gardens like any other herb.”
In June, Maejo University signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Medical Service and the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) concerning the development of cannabis plantations, including local strain development for medical use. Following that, the narcotic board granted the university a plantation licence in September.
It’s understood the planting session should produce 2.4 tons of dried cannabis flowers by February, which will be forwarded to the GPO for the production of 5,000 litres of cannabis oil. This will be given to doctors who can prescribe it to qualifying patients.
The Thai Food and Drug Administration’s decision to approve cannabis oil for prescription was met with cautious optimism by medical practitioners.
Medicinal use began on August 20 and the Chief of the Deparment of Medical Service, Somsak Akasin says initial results appear to indicate that cancer patients enjoy a better quality of life due to the cannabis oil mitigating the effects of chemotherapy.
He adds that half of children with epilepsy who have been treated with the drug have responded well.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand
Overturned truck was carrying 450 kilos of crystal meth
PHOTO: Thai PBS World
Police have seized about 450 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ice), with a street valued around 225 million baht – a major shipment of the illicit drug. The seizure followed a ten-wheel truck ending up on its side after crashing into a traffic island in Phetchaburi province on Friday night.
The truck driver, 45 year old Adinan Laeha, and his 18 year old son, Wilayan, both from the southern province of Narathiwat, ended up with minor injuries in the overturn but are now being questioned by police over the illicit payload found in the truck.
The truck crashed on the main north-south Phetkasem highway near an underpass at about 8.30pm in Phetchaburi’s Muang district.
As the truck turned over, some of its cargo of illicit drugs crashed out onto the road. The first emergency services to arrive on the scene found several suspicious-looking packages wrapped in plastic spilled on the road and alerted police. Police checked some of the packages and found they contained crystal methamphetamine, and there was more inside the truck.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Economy
Finance Ministry launches 100 billion stimulus package to kickstart sagging economy
PHOTO: thailandshoppingdining.com
The Government is kicking off a new stimulus package valued at 100 billion baht to “stimulate the grassroots economy”.
Prasong Poontaneat, permanent secretary of the Finance Ministry reported that the government is preparing a brand-new stimulus package.
“The Finance Ministry and related agencies will spend more than 100 billion baht on approximately 30 million low-income households nationwide.”
The Nation reports that Prasong said the measures were pioneered by Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Somkid Jatusripitak, who will assign the Finance Ministry and related agencies such as the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives and Government Saving Bank to implement the new stimulus.
“We also expect to work with Industry and Energy ministries to push the project forward.”
“For instance, we aim to help community-level financial institutions grant special loans at an interest of less than 1.25 per cent per month in order to solve the loan-shark problem.”
“The objective of this measure is to not only boost the gross domestic product, but to also guarantee economic stability at the grassroots level.”
“Currently there are about 7,000 community-level financial institutions, but only 2,000 of them are strong enough to provide adequate financial support to their communities. This is where state-backed banks come in to inject additional funds.”
Separately, Prasong said that the Finance Ministry was confident that the government’s “Eat, Shop, Spend” campaign will attract 10 million participants as targeted.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Why the Chinese are more important than Western tourists to Thailand
Thai man claims he’s 128 years old, reveals his secrets for living
Thai bus travels ‘sideways’ along north-east highway
What goes up must come down – the battle of the baht
Alleged killer of British man wandering free around Phuket
Over 77,000 Bangkok residents living with HIV
Southern insurgency suspect dies after 35 days in coma
All cigarettes in Thailand sold in drab packaging starting September 12
Canadian man found dead, with throat cut, in northern Thailand
Top 10 prettiest towns in Asia
British man stuck in Thailand, facing jail for defending himself
Sexual harassment is rife in Thailand – survey
Thailand industrial property a winner as US-China trade war drags on
Significant developments in cannabis farming in Thailand
Leclerc takes Singapore GP pole, Hamilton shares front row
Overturned truck was carrying 450 kilos of crystal meth
Thailand ranked sixth best in the world for healthcare
Travel giant Thomas Cook teetering on financial collapse
Vietnam Airlines opening direct Phuket to Ho Chi Minh City flights
The youth are revolting. ‘Millions’ protest in kid-power global climate strike
Philippines calls for halt in aid talks with backers of UN probe into Duterte’s drug war
Police arrest Chiang Mai couple over home-made CBD oil
Sampling Saigon street food with XO Tours
Phuket social enterprise shop takes the first steps
Finance Ministry launches 100 billion stimulus package to kickstart sagging economy
Thai MP rich list
6 year old Burmese boy dies from bike-pickup truck crash
Delta airlines jet plunges 30,000 feet in controlled descent
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
ถ่ายทอดสดการออกรางวัลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 16 ก.ย.2562
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย
ปังมาก “โมเม ธนัชชา” เล่นลีกญี่ปุ่น ทีมบลูแคท
ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป)
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
14% of condos around Bangkok are empty – good time to buy
- Thailand3 days ago
Voice TV report paints grim picture of Thailand’s tourism problems
- Thailand4 days ago
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
- Tourism3 days ago
Build it and they will come – the Phu Quoc cable car experience
- World3 days ago
South Korean serial killer identified after 33 years
- Bangkok3 days ago
British Instagrammer locked up in “filthy Bangkok cell’ over missing passport pages
- Phuket3 days ago
New branding for the old town – tweaking Phuket’s Old Town
- World4 days ago
Tragedy strikes Hannah Witheridge family again as sister dies from serious illness