Thailand Pass Updates & Phuket Sandbox Success



Starting today, travellers entering Thailand will no longer need to take a PCR Covid-19 test before their flight. While some called it a failure, the pm is pleased with the success of the Phuket Sandbox programme. The owner of a labrador named ‘Journey’ who died on the operating table filed Thailand’s first-ever lawsuit against a veterinary hospital and is winning. Tickets for the friendly between English Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United in Bangkok in July will be on sale tomorrow. All this and more coming up on todays Good Morning Thailand with Jay and Natty.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.