Thailand
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, June 23
5 more imported cases in Thailand today. 2 of the newly infected patients are from Egypt, 3 from Qatar. All were detected whilst in quarantine in Chon Buri. None of them were displaying any obvious symptoms of the disease.
Bars and clubs can re-open soon, but with a list of 22 requirements
Well, there’s some good news and there’s some bad news if you’re the owner of an entertainment venue in Thailand. You CAN re-open… soon. BUT, the CCSA has put together a list of 22 requirements you’ll have to meet when you re-open your doors.
Not surprisingly the owners and representatives are unhappy about the long list of encumbrances on venues who will re-open under the new phase 5 guidelines. The list of rules is being submitted to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration this Friday.
Here’s some of the main restrictions, among the long list…
• Restrict the number of customers
• Check body temperature of patrons and provide hand sanitiser
• Groups of people sitting together – maximum 5. They will have to sit 1 metre away from each other.
• At least 2 metres between tables, or install barriers
• No singing or dancing
• Drinks in glasses only, not bottles
• Staff must wear face masks AND face shields
• No ‘gathering’, ‘shouting’, or ‘wandering’
• Musicians and performers must wear face shields
• No competitions or group activities, including pool and darts
• Ensure social distancing in smoking areas
• Ban ‘product presenters’ from sitting with guests
Last week the country’s musicians and entertainers pleaded with the the government to allow them to return to work. They told officials that they were in dire financial straits.
Pattaya driver blames wet weather after losing control and jamming truck under overpass
An 18 year old Pattaya driver says a wet road made him lose control of his truck, causing it to veer off the road and lodge firmly under a highway overpass.
The incident took place around 4pm yesterday at an overpass on Sukhumvit Road, Pattaya City.
The driver escaped without any injuries, but his truck did not fare so well, becoming firmly wedged under the overpass. Mr. Sarayut says he lost control at a bend in the road, due to the fact it was wet from recent rain. Pattaya police are now checking CCTV to see if speed was a factor in the incident.
Police arrest 5 allegedly involved in loan shark app
Police have arrested 5 people who allegedly ran a loan shark business in Pattaya. The smart phone app “True Cash Pro” illegally gave out loans whilst imposing excessive interest rates.
Authorities say the business had around 10,000 borrowers and over 100 million baht in circulation. Police started investigating the online scam after receiving complaints about the company demanding people pay high interest rates. Some reported that they were harassed and threatened on the phone to pay interest rates of 22 – 28%.
The 5 people arrested were all Chinese nationals.
Provincial employee arrested for allegedly stealing millions in government funds
A woman allegedly stole 33 million baht in government funds over the course of a year, using some of it support her alleged gambling addiction.
The 28 year old, who worked in the finance and accounting section of the Prachuap Khiri Khan provincial offices, was arrested on charges of misappropriation and forging government documents.
Hoythong allegedly forged signatures of authorised personnel and transferred money allocated for drought relief to a relative’s account, posing it as payments for contractors working on various projects.
An internal investigation found that she had been stealing money since June 2019 and somehow it went unnoticed.
Thai teenager dreams of being an architect, sells his artwork to earn tuition fees
A talented teenager in the north-eastern province of Kalasin has taken to painting landscapes of his local area and selling them to earn money for his architecture course.
18 year old Krittamet , known as “Earth”, dreams of being an architect, but the prohibitively expensive fees – about 600,000 baht in total – put that beyond his reach. Earth’s mother died 2 years ago and he now lives with his grandparents.
He started out by selling his work to neighbours for as little as 20 or 50 baht.
The arrival of the Covid-19 lock-down provided him with extra time to focus on his art, reproducing more of his hometown’s rural landscapes.
The young man says a student loan is out of the question as he couldn’t afford the repayments. Instead, he is relying on his talent with a paintbrush.
Earth is also hoping to use his newfound success to shine a light on the environmental challenges faced by Kalasin, and hopes to build an environmentally-friendly hut in which to teach others how to paint while caring for the environment.
Anyone interested in purchasing Earth’s work can contact him through his Facebook page. There’s a link at the bottom of this story.
Here's a link to Earth's work HERE.
Thai doctor pours cold water on suggestion ‘bitter cucumber’ cures cancer
No, the popular bitter cucumber is not a cure for cancer, nor is any other vegetable, according to Thailand’s Department of Medical Services. Dr. Somsak Akksilp has dismissed the suggestion that bitter cucumber can cure cancerous tumours and cysts, pointing out that currently, only 3 therapies have proven effectiveness in treating cancer: surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy.
A report in Nation Thailand says the doctor agrees that bitter cucumber does contain a high level of antioxidants, which are thought to be beneficial in preventing cancer developing. It’s understood they do this by protecting cells from dangerous free radicals, the damaging molecules that cause cancer.
“However, this does not mean foods high in antioxidants are a cure for cancer in themselves.”
“Bitter cucumber, while being high in antioxidants that could prevent cancer, has no effect on cancer itself and therefore cannot be used to treat cancer patients. There is also no conclusive proof that the vegetable is effective in treating tumours or cysts.”
“Also, do not believe the rumour that drinking boiled water from bitter cucumber can cure cancer, as using unconfirmed treatments may adversely affect the success chance of modern treatment.”
Dr. Jinda Rojanamethin from the National Cancer Institute adds that while vegetables are known to be very beneficial for health, cancer patients should avoid consuming any one particular food group to excess, particularly while undergoing treatment.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Bars and clubs can re-open soon, but with a list of 22 requirements
“Musicians and performers must wear face shields.”
Well, there’s some good news and there’s some bad news if you’re the owner of an entertainment venue in Thailand. You CAN re-open… soon. BUT, the CCSA has put together a list of 22 requirements you’ll have to meet when you re-open your doors.
Not surprisingly the owners and representatives are unhappy about the long list of encumbrances on venues who will re-open under the new phase 5 guidelines. The list of rules is being submitted to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration this Friday.
Of businesses left to re-open in Thailand, the entertainment industry includes pubs, karaoke outlets, massage parlours and other types of adult entertainment venues. Shuttered since March, the venues are eager to open in July.
Here’s some of the main restrictions, among the long list…
• Restrict the number of customers
• Check body temperature of patrons and provide hand sanitiser
• Groups of people sitting together – maximum 5. They will have to sit 1 metre away from each other.
• At least 2 metres between tables, or install barriers
• No singing or dancing (that includes your club team song after the 9th beer)
• Drinks in glasses only, not bottles
• Staff must wear face masks AND face shields
• No ‘gathering’, ‘shouting’, or ‘wandering’
• Musicians and performers must wear face shields (who wants to hear those silly lyrics anyway!?)
• No competitions or group activities, including pool and darts
• Ensure social distancing in smoking areas
• Ban ‘product presenters’ from sitting with guests (huh?!)
Last week the country’s musicians and entertainers pleaded with the the government to allow them to return to work. They told officials that they were in dire financial straits.
Operators say limiting customers to five in a group may keep them from coming and are complaining that the rules for entertainment venues are stricter than the ones imposed on eateries and filming crews.
But, keen to pry their doors open again, operators admit they will have no choice but to comply with the new rules. In the meantime they are urging the CCSA to reconsider the draconian list of restrictions and consider relaxing the rules, either before Phase 5 starts or a few weeks after.
Meanwhile, Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam says the government will consider the lifting of the emergency decree by this Friday.
Mr Wissanu says the decision whether to lift or extend Thailand’s emergency decree will be made based “on the assessment of Covid-19 risks”.
“If the country does not face a second wave of infections, then the Communicable Disease Control Act is adequate to contain the virus.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand News Today – Monday, June 22
3 killed, 2 injured in Nakhon Si Thammarat crash
3 people have been killed, one an 11 year old girl, and 2 others seriously injured, after the pick-up they were travelling in collided with a roadside tree.
All from the same Nakhon Si Thammarat family, heading to a family burial.
A convoy of 5 cars was heading to Surat Thani and passing through Tha Sala yesterday morning when the ran off the road and slammed into a tree. A man, a woman and an 11 year old girl all died at the scene. The driver and his father were also seriously injured.
Data from the pickup’s dash cam is being examined by police as part of the investigation.
Thailand’s entertainment venues and bars poised to reopen in July
Pubs, clubs and karaoke bars will be allowed to re-open in July. That’s a promise from the committee which has been rolling out Thailand’s gradual re-openings in staged phases.
It will be the fifth phase of lifting the restrictions, originally imposed on all levels of business in Thailand in response to the threats from Covid-19. But, it should be stressed, the good will from the committee now needs to be given assent from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration at its next meeting this Friday before it actually happens.
Talks were held yesterday between Thailand’s deputy Army chief and committee members, along with representatives from venues. Notably, massage parlours weren’t mentioned in the reports about the meeting.
Bangkok’s revamped Khaosan Road ready to open in August, without international tourists
Bangkok’s Khaosan Road, for decades a pilgrimage for backpackers from all over the world, looks set to reopen in August.
A well-loved tourist mecca for browsing, eating and night life, the thoroughfare has undergone a big make-over during lock-down, and now boasts a new road surface, traffic barriers and newly-planted trees.
Some $1.4 million has been spent on the makeover.
Repeated (and controversial) attempts to remove street vendors from the famous strip have so far failed, although vendors are yet to be chosen to set up their stalls on the street.
There’s been plenty of praise for the revamp, but others say it will destroy the unique character and atmosphere that used to draw travellers from around the world.
Experts say just arresting teens doesn’t stop street racing
It’s going to take more than simply arresting street racers to stop the so-called ‘dek waen’ motorbike riders from speeding through city streets, police say.
The next step in eradicating the illegal races is to crack down on the mechanic shops and garages that modify the engines and sell all the noisy upgrades to the scooters and motorcycles.
Now the deputy rector of Rangsit University says authorities need to do more than arrest the young riders and instead target the motorcycle shops that sell the modifications.
Pattaya’s beaches remain party and alcohol-free zones
Police in Pattaya are warning beach-goers that a ban on parties and the consumption of alcohol on the city’s beaches still remains in force.
Officers say they are monitoring all local beaches, particularly at weekends. They say that most beach-goers appear to have abandoned wearing face masks, and an increasing number of beer bottles can now be seen on the city’s beaches.
Police say they are primarily issuing gentle reminders.
