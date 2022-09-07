Thailand News Today | Troubling online predator statistics in Thailand

The world likes to joke about Thailand and the sex industry, but the truth is that those who’ve fallen prey to various abuse are not laughing. Here’s extended coverage of recent statistics on the prevalence of sexual harassment in Thailand and the people fighting against it.

When a stranger started chatting with her on Facebook, Thai university student Sirinada Anusorn was 20 years old. The man told Sirinada, who was named Rose, that he was looking for a game caster and would pay her a salary, so she showed initial interest.

But the man started asking Rose to send him photos of her face. When he kept asking for pictures and asked to see Rose’s face on a video chat, she suspected that the man wanted to exploit her, and he would eventually ask for nude photos. Rose cut off contact.

Online sexual exploitation is making headlines across Thailand. This year, a teenage girl killed herself after an older man allegedly blackmailed her with naked photos she had sent him.

Tragically, she was far from the first of Thailand’s victims of online sexual exploitation. The groups UNICEF, ECPAT, and INTERPOL found some troubling numbers in their 2022 Disrupting Harm Report in Thailand. The report found that at least 9% of Internet-using children 12-17 years old, about 400,000 children, were victims of severe incidents of online sexual exploitation and abuse in the past year alone.

Forms of exploitation included:

Blackmailing children to engage in sexual activities.

Sharing their sexual images without permission.

Coercing them to engage in sexual activities through promises of money or gifts.

Only 17% of caregivers surveyed said they would report to the police if their child experienced sexual harassment, abuse, or exploitation online. Furthermore, 10%-31% of these young people did not disclose their experiences of exploitation and abuse to anyone. As a result, only 1-3% of children went to the police.

Rose believes many young Thais fall prey to online sexual exploitation due to loneliness. She said this often happens when teenagers don’t have friends and their parents don’t show them enough affection. She said that sometimes, youngsters know they are being exploited but don’t care because at least someone is giving them attention.

Rose also notes that many parents and youngsters don’t care about the issue of sexual exploitation until it impacts them or their children. But due to Thailand’s conservative culture of shame and taboos around sex, she said, when children are exploited, they often don’t feel safe turning to their parents.

After her close call with an online exploiter, Rose is now fighting for change and building a career. Rose hopes to one day find her organization for boys and girls who have been sexually exploited online.

Rose currently interns with The Hug Project, an organization fighting trafficking and sexual abuse of children. As part of her internship work, she has written and illustrated an online guide for teens and parents about online sexual exploitation. The guide defines terms such as “catfishing” and “revenge porn” and how to spot the warning signs that a stranger online might intend to commit these crimes.

The guide also tells parents that they should listen and be supportive of their children if they tell them they have been sexually exploited. It notes that parents should not yell at their children or ask “why?” repeatedly.

Some of Rose’s work has even been seen by top Thai officials. Rose has also drawn illustrations for a handbook about sexual abuse by The Hug Project and other organizations. The guide was presented to former PM Prayut Chan-o-cha at a monthly workshop. This handbook was directed toward professionals working against sexual abuse.

Rose calls on parents to not shame their children if they tell them they have been

The ongoing saga continues of whether suspended Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will be able to extend his tenure for more than the eight-year term limit, with speculation rife about a court document suggesting his constitutional eight years ends in 2025.

The Constitutional Court is currently considering a pitch by Prayut himself and documents from two legal experts whose contents have not been made public.

Statements from two legal experts regarding the prime minister matter were submitted, including the one currently being discussed by Meechai Ruchupan, who served as its chair at the Charter Drafting Committee. A statement released on social media seems to say Meechai supports the position that Prayut’s two-term limit did not officially start until April of 2017 when the constitution currently governing Thailand was ratified.

Meechai did not confirm the media reports, but if that opinion is included in his statement to the court, it will support Prayut remaining as Prime Minister until 2025.

The Constitutional Court is expected to take up the issue tomorrow, considering the statements of Prayut and Meechai, as well as ปกรณ์ นิลประพันธ์, who was previously secretary-general of the Charter Drafting Committee and now serves as the secretary-general of the Council of State which is in charge of giving the government legal advice.

The two most likely to take over as prime minister are current acting Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, known for his outspoken statements during the Covid-19 pandemic as the Minister of Public Health. Prawit had previously gone on record saying that he hopes Prayut will remain the PM for two more years.

Anutin said that the current government will carry on its intermediate term until March 22 of next year and would not be affected by the suspension of Prayut.

Heavy rainfall, which began yesterday and continued throughout the night, caused flash flooding in several areas of Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, disrupting traffic, education, and business.

Severe flooding caused Chaeng Wattana Road and Phahon Yothin Road heading towards Saphan Mai in Bang Khen district to become impassable last night, leaving many cars stranded.

At 8 am today, remaining congested floodwater traffic on Soi Ratchadapisek 36, Tiwanon Road, Rangsit U-turn bridge, Soi Pahonyothin 49/1, and Lad Phrao Road.

Yesterday at 8.45 pm, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt live-streamed flooding in the Bang Khen district via Facebook. Chadchart walked to the flooded area from Wat Phra Sri Mahathat BTS Station to offer help to those caught in the floods.

Governor Chadchart, in a fluorescent yellow jacket, got knee-deep in the floods to help push stranded vehicles through the water.

Minister of Defense Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered all military units in Bangkok to distribute water pumps and help to drain floodwater last night, as well as provide assistance to victims of the flood in Bangkok and its vicinity.

The army dispatched trucks to Wat Phra Si Mahathat BTS Station to pick up people stranded at the station and evacuate them from the flooded area. Army vehicles are still helping people get around the city this morning.

Heavy rainfall and flash flooding are expected to continue until Friday all over Thailand, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

Kasetsart Laboratory School in Chatuchak District has canceled all classes today due to flooding at the campus.

