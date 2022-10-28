Thailand
Thailand News Today | Thailand will officially enter winter tomorrow
Thailand to officially enter winter on October 29
Thailand will officially enter winter on Saturday, October 29, reports the Meteorological Department.
The department says winter will last until the end of February 2023 and is expected to be colder than usual this year.
Up in the mountains, temperatures will reach lows of 8 degrees Celsius, said the department.
Earlier this month, the department said that Bangkok could reach lows of 15 degrees Celsius by the end of the month.
However, today the department reported that Bangkok would reach lows of 17-19 degrees this winter.
Last winter, the average minimum temperature in the kingdom was a pleasant 21 degrees.
Tourists have already started flocking to the mountains in northern Thailand to experience the cold weather.
As the weather changes, a “sea of mist” can be seen from mountain tops in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Lampang provinces.
Doi Inthanon mountain in Chiang Mai is a popular winter destination among Thai and foreign tourists alike.
The department said they will hold a press conference about the arrival of winter on Friday.
Winter will be welcomed with open arms this year after a destructive monsoon season in every region of Thailand.
After months of heavy rain and flash flooding, winter will give flood-hit provinces a chance to recover and farmers a chance to get back in the fields.
However, one benefit of the rainy season is low levels of air pollution. Heavy rains tend to wash the dust out of the air,
but as winter approaches, levels of particulate matter (PM) 2.5 air pollution in the capital are already reaching dangerous levels.
Thailand’s winter is also Thailand’s tourism ‘High Season,’ offering a warm but not sweltering getaway for tourists wishing to escape bitterly cold Western winters.
Tourists are expected to flock into the kingdom this winter, given Thailand’s legalization of cannabis,
extended visa exemption on arrival stays of up to 45 days, and complete removal of Covid-19 related entry restrictions and requirements. Thailand News
Thai police hunt foreign fugitives ahead of APEC summit Thailand News
There’s to be no respite for foreign fugitives hiding in Thailand, as immigration police refuse to rest in the run-up to next month’s APEC Summit.
Their mission? To guarantee absolute safety and security to world leaders set to gather in Bangkok for an epoch-making meeting.
Three Chinese nationals and a Taiwanese man are the latest to feel the force of the Immigration Bureau’s hardline campaign.
Chinese police fingered a 35-year-old man identified only as Li, who was then arrested in Pattaya,
according to bureau deputy commissioner Pol Maj-General Panthana Nutnart.
The foreign fugitive was living it up at a luxury condo in Pattaya when the cops called. Li is wanted in connection with illegal collecting debts worth over 100 million baht (US$2.5 million).
A 40-year-old man identified as Tsai has been arrested at an undisclosed location for entering Thailand illegally. No records were found regarding his entry to the country.
Tsai is wanted for making and selling firearms. Thailand News
A third Chinese man was arrested in Chonburi for alleged involvement in a criminal gang running a call center scam in Cambodia.
In the last case, a teenager from Taiwan, Chen, told police he was persuaded by an acquaintance to join a romance scam in Cambodia.
After three months, he’d failed to find anyone to rip off. Fearing for his safety, he decided to sneak into Thailand with the intent of then sneaking into Myanmar,
a place where thousands of people are trying to escape from. Taiwanese police are not interested in Chen’s travel tales or his lost love.
They want to talk to him about a violent death in the middle of last year.
Bangkok is hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, to be attended by leaders of 21 member economies,
on November 18 and 19. Debt, the arms trade, and cross-border e-commerce are sure to figure high on the summit agenda. Thailand News
Chinese tycoon busted in drug party donated 3 million baht to govt
More than 200 Chinese clients were found in the pub in Yannawa raided by police on Tuesday.
A Chinese businessman linked to a pub in the Yannawa district of Bangkok raided by police on Tuesday night is listed as a donor of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party,
Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin admitted on Thursday. Thailand News
Somsak, the chief strategist of Palang Pracharath, said the businessman, Chaiyanat Kornchayanant, donated as much as three million baht to the party last year.
“His donation was made by the law,” he said but admitted that the party did not do background checks on its donors.
“But I can assure you that there is no political favor in return,” he said of the donation by Chaiyanat.
Police on Tuesday night raided an unlicensed pub in Yannawa and found more than 200 clients who were mostly Chinese.
As many as 48 of them tested positive for drugs and were on Wednesday formally charged with drug abuse.
Police said the pub had no license and catered mainly to Chinese clients. A variety of party drugs and gambling facilities were found in the pub.
They said they are investigating a possible connection between the pub and Chaiyanat, a controversial Chinese businessman who was once a suspect in a murder case.
Chaiyanat, who is married to a Thai after arriving in Thailand more than 20 years ago, is a major tour operator catering mainly to Chinese tourists.
Justice Minister Somsak insisted that none of his party’s members had any business dealing with Chaiyanat. Thailand News
The 2022 World Cup will be free to watch in Thailand Thailand News
Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan confirmed that every football fan in Thailand would be able to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar for free.
The Deputy PM had meetings with the Sports Authority of Thailand and the National Sports Development Fund yesterday.
Discussions took place on how to develop Thai sports over the next three years, the latest world motorcycle championship,
Moto GP 2022, held in the Isaan province of Buriram on September 30 to October 2, and whether football fans will be able to watch the World Cup for free.
More than 170,000 people attended the event and millions of viewers watched the live stream from all over the world.
Deputy PM Prawit thanked all relevant sports associations for all the good work that built up the reputation of the country and made Thai sports fans happy.
Prawit also urged the Sports Authority of Thailand and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission to work together to stream 2022
FIFA World Cup is free for everyone in Thailand to watch.
Thailand has advanced to the final round of World Cup qualification twice, in 2002 and 2018, but all failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.
Check out other news or watch a news report on Thaiger’s youtube channel
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Thailand will officially enter winter tomorrow
Thai policeman & govt official arrested for selling personal info to scam call centre
Police say US gunman’s weapon was taken from him a week before attack
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Airlines ramp up Chiang Mai flights in time for High Season in Thailand
Stockholm’s fugitive king cobra found hiding in wall cavity
Gamblers allegedly cheated & attacked at casino in Bangkok
Pervert in Singapore pretended to be female gynaecologist to get nude pics
Thai police seize drug kingpin’s luxury Bangkok house on Facebook Live
Police raid Bangkok clinic with unhealthy attitude to sex workers
China’s ‘secret police stations’ anger Canada, Netherlands
Thais in top 5 most anxious, stressed nations in the world, says Gallup book
Foreign diving instructor rescued off Phuket
Malaysian man arrested in Bangkok for smuggling liquor
Soon-to-be bride tragically killed in car crash in central Thailand
Police arrest Israeli man carrying bullets at Phuket Airport, southern Thailand
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid
Eat a dick! (A waffle dick)
Tourism officials plan Loy Krathong events for 6 Thai provinces
Beautiful nature near Bangkok to visit when you need to recharge
61 year old man beaten to death at Bangkok train station
Missing Russian’s body found at sea near Patong Beach
Angry elephant smashes pickup truck windscreen in northeast Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Cultural Activities3 days ago
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
- Indonesia2 days ago
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
- Property News3 days ago
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
- Food2 days ago
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
- Guides1 day ago
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
- Best Bites1 day ago
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
- Crime2 days ago
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
- Crime2 days ago
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya