Thailand News Today | Thailand will officially enter winter tomorrow

Thailand to officially enter winter on October 29

Thailand will officially enter winter on Saturday, October 29, reports the Meteorological Department.

The department says winter will last until the end of February 2023 and is expected to be colder than usual this year.

Up in the mountains, temperatures will reach lows of 8 degrees Celsius, said the department.

Earlier this month, the department said that Bangkok could reach lows of 15 degrees Celsius by the end of the month.

However, today the department reported that Bangkok would reach lows of 17-19 degrees this winter.

Last winter, the average minimum temperature in the kingdom was a pleasant 21 degrees.

Tourists have already started flocking to the mountains in northern Thailand to experience the cold weather.

As the weather changes, a “sea of mist” can be seen from mountain tops in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Lampang provinces.

Doi Inthanon mountain in Chiang Mai is a popular winter destination among Thai and foreign tourists alike.

The department said they will hold a press conference about the arrival of winter on Friday.

Winter will be welcomed with open arms this year after a destructive monsoon season in every region of Thailand.

After months of heavy rain and flash flooding, winter will give flood-hit provinces a chance to recover and farmers a chance to get back in the fields.

However, one benefit of the rainy season is low levels of air pollution. Heavy rains tend to wash the dust out of the air,

but as winter approaches, levels of particulate matter (PM) 2.5 air pollution in the capital are already reaching dangerous levels.

Thailand’s winter is also Thailand’s tourism ‘High Season,’ offering a warm but not sweltering getaway for tourists wishing to escape bitterly cold Western winters.

Tourists are expected to flock into the kingdom this winter, given Thailand’s legalization of cannabis,

extended visa exemption on arrival stays of up to 45 days, and complete removal of Covid-19 related entry restrictions and requirements. Thailand News

Thai police hunt foreign fugitives ahead of APEC summit Thailand News

There’s to be no respite for foreign fugitives hiding in Thailand, as immigration police refuse to rest in the run-up to next month’s APEC Summit.

Their mission? To guarantee absolute safety and security to world leaders set to gather in Bangkok for an epoch-making meeting.

Three Chinese nationals and a Taiwanese man are the latest to feel the force of the Immigration Bureau’s hardline campaign.

Chinese police fingered a 35-year-old man identified only as Li, who was then arrested in Pattaya,

according to bureau deputy commissioner Pol Maj-General Panthana Nutnart.

The foreign fugitive was living it up at a luxury condo in Pattaya when the cops called. Li is wanted in connection with illegal collecting debts worth over 100 million baht (US$2.5 million).

A 40-year-old man identified as Tsai has been arrested at an undisclosed location for entering Thailand illegally. No records were found regarding his entry to the country.

Tsai is wanted for making and selling firearms. Thailand News

A third Chinese man was arrested in Chonburi for alleged involvement in a criminal gang running a call center scam in Cambodia.

In the last case, a teenager from Taiwan, Chen, told police he was persuaded by an acquaintance to join a romance scam in Cambodia.

After three months, he’d failed to find anyone to rip off. Fearing for his safety, he decided to sneak into Thailand with the intent of then sneaking into Myanmar,

a place where thousands of people are trying to escape from. Taiwanese police are not interested in Chen’s travel tales or his lost love.

They want to talk to him about a violent death in the middle of last year.

Bangkok is hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, to be attended by leaders of 21 member economies,

on November 18 and 19. Debt, the arms trade, and cross-border e-commerce are sure to figure high on the summit agenda. Thailand News

Chinese tycoon busted in drug party donated 3 million baht to govt

More than 200 Chinese clients were found in the pub in Yannawa raided by police on Tuesday.

A Chinese businessman linked to a pub in the Yannawa district of Bangkok raided by police on Tuesday night is listed as a donor of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party,

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin admitted on Thursday. Thailand News

Somsak, the chief strategist of Palang Pracharath, said the businessman, Chaiyanat Kornchayanant, donated as much as three million baht to the party last year.

“His donation was made by the law,” he said but admitted that the party did not do background checks on its donors.

“But I can assure you that there is no political favor in return,” he said of the donation by Chaiyanat.

Police on Tuesday night raided an unlicensed pub in Yannawa and found more than 200 clients who were mostly Chinese.

As many as 48 of them tested positive for drugs and were on Wednesday formally charged with drug abuse.

Police said the pub had no license and catered mainly to Chinese clients. A variety of party drugs and gambling facilities were found in the pub.

They said they are investigating a possible connection between the pub and Chaiyanat, a controversial Chinese businessman who was once a suspect in a murder case.

Chaiyanat, who is married to a Thai after arriving in Thailand more than 20 years ago, is a major tour operator catering mainly to Chinese tourists.

Justice Minister Somsak insisted that none of his party’s members had any business dealing with Chaiyanat. Thailand News

The 2022 World Cup will be free to watch in Thailand Thailand News

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan confirmed that every football fan in Thailand would be able to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar for free.

The Deputy PM had meetings with the Sports Authority of Thailand and the National Sports Development Fund yesterday.

Discussions took place on how to develop Thai sports over the next three years, the latest world motorcycle championship,

Moto GP 2022, held in the Isaan province of Buriram on September 30 to October 2, and whether football fans will be able to watch the World Cup for free.

More than 170,000 people attended the event and millions of viewers watched the live stream from all over the world.

Deputy PM Prawit thanked all relevant sports associations for all the good work that built up the reputation of the country and made Thai sports fans happy.

Prawit also urged the Sports Authority of Thailand and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission to work together to stream 2022

FIFA World Cup is free for everyone in Thailand to watch.

Thailand has advanced to the final round of World Cup qualification twice, in 2002 and 2018, but all failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

Check out other news or watch a news report on Thaiger’s youtube channel

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.