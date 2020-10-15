Thailand
Thailand News Today | State of Emergency, Pattaya ‘online’, Veggie Festival plea | October 15
Bangkok in State of Emergency, protesters arrested, “vow to fight on”
Bangkok is now in a State of Emergency. The new decree was imposed at 4am in an effort by the Thai government to quell the growing support of the latest protest movement. The “State of Emergency” places a ban on gatherings of any more than 5 people.
The early morning announcement was the signal for 100s of crowd-control police in riot gear to move on the protesters who had been camped outside Government House. There were only a few hundred protesters still on site just before 5am as thousands had moved on after yesterday’s march and last night’s speeches and activities.
More than 20 people have now been arrested, including the protest organisers. Many more are currently detained awaiting further legal processes.
The government announced in their early morning decree that…. “It is extremely necessary to introduce an urgent measure to end this situation effectively and promptly to maintain peace and order.”
As a warning to social media users and news media, the announcement said…
“Publication of news, other media, and electronic information that contains messages that could create fear or intentionally distort information, creating misunderstanding that will affect national security or peace and order.”
At its peak, it is thought that yesterday’s protest had attracted up to 10,000 people.
Protesters “had no intention to block royal motorcade route”
Meanwhile, demonstrators at Government House claim they had no intention of blocking a royal motorcade, cited as one of the reasons for the State of Emergency and the police moving in to disperse the protest this morning.
Many say they were unaware that the motorcade would pass along the same route as their march. The Move Forward Party, the re-incarnation of the dissolved Future Forward Party, claim the anti-government demonstrators had no intention of impeding the motorcade. HM The King and Queen, and the young price, travelled at the head of a 200 metre-long royal motorcade making their way to a ceremony.
A statement from the Move Forward party says most demonstrators didn’t even know the motorcade would pass the rally site, and made no attempt to block the path.
The opposition party is condemning the declaration of a state of emergency and demand the government revoke it immediately.
Pattaya bar ladies use YouTube to make money during pandemic
Can’t visit the ladies in Pattaya? Just go to YouTube and type “Pattaya bar live” in the search bar. Any number of videos and live streams will come up from various bars in Pattaya. If you can’t go and see the bar girls, using technology, they can come to you… and your pocket.
Whilst the lockdowns and restrictions have heavily impacted Pattaya’s bar scene, many are now digitally reaching out to customers who aren’t even in Thailand.
Many bars now stream on YouTube with a link to a PayPal account to allow customers to buy the ladies a drink or even make a donation. So now they can love you long time, from a long way away.
Gunman surrenders after holding Phuket woman hostage for 4 hours
A man who held a Phuket shopkeeper hostage at gunpoint has surrendered following a 4 hour stand-off with police. Nation Thailand reports that the incident occurred in the sub-district of Srissontorn last night.
Police say they were pursuing a group of teenagers over drug offences, when one of the suspects ran into a motorbike repair shop and taking a woman hostage at gunpoint.
After 4 hours of negotiation, the man put the gun down and was taken into custody. The woman was shaken but unharmed by the incident.
“Limit the level of torturing” at Phuket’s annual Vegetarian Festival, mayor says
And while Phuket’s annual Vegetarian Festival was given the “okay” to move forward with plans, the event will need to abide by “new normal” rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
So called “mah songs,” who often practice self-mutilation to enter a trance-like state and channel spirits, are being asked by the Phuket mayor to “limit the level of torturing.”
During street processions at the week-long festival, the mah songs walk for hours with any number of sharp, and sometimes larger, objects piercing their cheeks. The mayor pleaded in a radio interview yesterday…
Protests
Activists vow to fight on despite arrest of leaders, emergency decree
Activists from Khana Ratsadon 2563 (People’s Party 2020) say they will not surrender and will continue to fight what they term, “the dictatorial power and its feudal followers”.
“Khana Ratsadon (“People’s Party”) was a Siamese group of military and civil officers, and later a political party, which staged a bloodless coup against King Prajadhipok’s government and transformed the country’s absolute monarchy to constitutional monarchy on 24 June 1932.” – Wikipedia
“In the early morning of October 15, government officials arrested 4 rally leaders – namely Parit Chiwarak (“Penguin”), Arnon Nampa, Prasit Utharoj, and Phanuphong Jadnok. It is an unfair act since the right to gather is allowed under the democratic regime and is considered one of the basic rights of all humans.”
“The declaration of state of emergency is not for the sake of the public but is merely a government ploy to obstruct pro-democracy movements and keep control on their power.”
“We will continue our rally at 4pm on Thursday at Ratchaprasong Intersection. If you are a pro-democracy person, please come out and join us to take down the dictatorial power and its feudal followers.”
The announcement has been shared on Facebook by the Free Youth Group. Immediately following the announcement, Police arrested one of the key protest organisers in her hotel room.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha declared a State of Emergency for Bangkok from 4am this morning, in an effort to quell growing anti-government protests in the capital. Around 10,000 activists had set up camp at Government Houseearly last night. But, following the announcement of the emergency decree and the arrival of 100s of riot police just after 4am, they were forced to disperse. Many people continue to be arrested today in the wake of yesterday and last night’s protests.
New budget in the works for emergency services after “insufficient” funds complaint
The Thai government is working on to setting aside more money for emergency medicine after an “insufficient” budget is said to have caused delays in emergency work and response time for emergency 1669 hotline calls. The new budget request comes after emergency medicine expert Dr. Atchariya Phaengma complained that the National Institute for Emergency Medicine, or NIEM, wasn’t receiving adequate funding to efficiently run emergency services.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says he’s passed along the message to the prime minister, adding that they’ve agreed to request a new budget for emergency medicine. He says there are still many remote areas that do not have full access to medical services.
“But as the budget of 2021 has already been passed, I have requested an intermediate budget, which the prime minister agreed to. The Budget Bureau will be asked to consider this.”
Some have criticised that most of the country’s budget goes to universal health coverage, but Anutin dismissed the claims, saying the NIEM is not a government agency under the Public Health Ministry and it operates under a different account.
Thailand News Today | BKK protest update, Chiang Mai ‘quiet’, Baby klong crocs | October 14
Daily TV news about what’s happening in and around Thailand. Check out the daily Thai News, uploaded around 5pm, Thai time, weekdays.
“Elevated risk of unrest” after 21 activist arrests, UN department says
Things are heating up ahead of this afternoon and this evening’s protests and planned march to Government House from the Democracy Monument.
Even the United Nations Department of Safety and Security has issued its own warning about today’s pro-democracy rally in Bangkok saying it promotes an “elevated risk of unrest” after 21 protesters were arrested yesterday.
The email advises UN staff to avoid protest sites.
Some protest organisers started setting up yesterday, also protesting a Royal motorcade which has been scheduled to pass along the protest route. Some protesters also splattered blue paint on officers. 21 of themwere arrested on charges of placing objects in the road, using a sound amplifier without permission and creating a gathering of more than 10 persons, conducting an act of violence, or an act that breaches the peace.”
The UN office is near the Government House where the protesters say they plan to “set up camp” later today. The Thaiger will be on site later this afternoon with all the latest news and information, live from the site.
Chiang Mai tourism slowdown takes a toll on local businesses
Chiang Mai’s tourism industry has drastically slowed down from the lack of travel due to the affects of the Covid-19 pandemic – the lockdowns and the travel restrictions.
Tourists “vanished” during the April lockdown, according to president of the Tourism Association of Chiang Mai. Now, as the chilly, cool season approaches, when the northern province is the most popular for locals, Chiang Mai’s tourism sector is likely to remain “slow” with little hope that domestic tourism, alone, will do much to help the northern city’s business prospects.
The impacts from reaction to the pandemic has effected various people and business groups in Chiang Mai. Only 35% of the hotels have reopened, and those that are open report extremely low occupancy rates. Even the drivers of the red songthaew taxis, used to do 3 to 4 round trips per day. Now only 1 trip per day on average, and that’s with some drivers taking temporary leave and much-reduced fares per trip.
Khon Kaen school director accused of sexually abusing students
5 female students from a Khon Kaen school, in north east Thailand have filed an official complaint of sexual abuse against a teacher at the school.
They are accusing the director of Ban Thung Mon School of sexual assault. The girls have filed an official police complaint. A female teacher accompanied them to the police station after they told her what had been going on.
It’s understood the girls are all Grade 8 students and the children’s parents have been consulted to confirm if they wished to bring charges. Similar allegations have been made about the school director in the past, by students from grades 6 to 9. The teacher has not been named in the media at this stage.
Digital Economy Ministry dismisses “fake news” that mobile phones cause cancer
Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society Ministry says people shouldn’t fall for claims that leaving your mobile phone beside your head at night will result in cancer.
The ministry is urging people not to believe that electromagnetic waves from the phone will cause brain cancer, adding that such a claim constitutes “fake news”, and saying Thai citizens should refrain from sharing such nonsense on social media. They said…
“The ministry’s Anti-Fake News Centre contacted the Department of Medical Services under the Public Health Ministry to verify this information and was told there is no concrete evidence pointing to the relationship between mobile phones and brain cancer.”
Baby croc in Bangkok klong causes social media frenzy
It sounds like the making of a cheesy Thai shock/horror movie, complete with exaggerated camera zooms and fake blood…. The attacks of the killer klong crocs.
People living on the banks of Khlong Prapa in Bangkok’s Prachachuen area are worried that the canal may have be a crocodile habitat after a baby croc was spotted swimming in the water and resting along the banks of the local klong.
Photographs of the baby crocodile is promoting locals to stand by the canal hoping to catch sight of the crocodile. Residents have been warned against swimming in the canal as it may be dangerous. We’d advise staying out of the canals for 100 other reasons as well.
After protest cleared, Government House hosts first foreign minister since the Covid-19 outbreak
