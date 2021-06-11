Thailand News Today | Sandbox – bar, clubs closed? Local AZ problems, Sex toy arrest | June 11

In today’s episode we look at… bars, pubs, and other entertainment venues throughout the island will probably remain closed when the province opens on July 1, the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company now says it is working with the governments to make sure the vaccine is supplied “as quickly as possible.”, The CCSA has announced that schools all across Thailand will reopen for the new school year on June 14 and A seller in Bangkok has been arrested for allegedly possessing illegal sex toys for sale.

