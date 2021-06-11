Thailand
Thailand News Today | Sandbox – bar, clubs closed? Local AZ problems, Sex toy arrest | June 11
In today’s episode we look at… bars, pubs, and other entertainment venues throughout the island will probably remain closed when the province opens on July 1, the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company now says it is working with the governments to make sure the vaccine is supplied “as quickly as possible.”, The CCSA has announced that schools all across Thailand will reopen for the new school year on June 14 and A seller in Bangkok has been arrested for allegedly possessing illegal sex toys for sale.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Thailand News Today | Sandbox – bar, clubs closed? Local AZ problems, Sex toy arrest | June 11
UN report: Changes in Southeast Asia drug trafficking during the pandemic
United States to return 27 stolen antiquities to Cambodia
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Autopsy reveals heart attack killed woman who received AstraZeneca vaccine
Thailand’s Golf Quarantine on hold until Covid situation improves
Thai woman wants to sell her kidney to help with financial problems during Covid-19
Monk offers 10,000 baht reward for information that leads to turtle thief’s capture
1 billion vaccines pledged by G7 to poor and developing nations
2 men arrested in Kanchanaburi for allegedly smuggling in migrant workers over the last 2 days
Thai Airways to offer international flights to 16 destinations next month
Friday Covid Update: 2,290 new cases, provincial totals
Alpha variant of Covid-19 makes up 9 in 10 infections
2 Chon Buri officials arrested for allegedly taking bribes
Meth production still going strong in Southeast Asia, despite Covid hurdles
Good Morning Thailand | Bars closed for Sandbox reopening, the Myanmar effect
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
Package set to fly to New Zealand has 520g of meth
Labour party urges UK to close borders to Thailand, Vietnam
Phuket Sandbox to be approved by Cabinet on Monday
Confidence low in Phuket as sandbox hopes marred by rules and restrictions
TAT proposes eased restrictions and 10 year visa to key groups
Private hospitals in Thailand to confirm price of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine today
Covid Update Saturday: 36 deaths and 2,817 infections
Foreign driver detained following alleged road rage incident in Pattaya
20 year old British man dies after falling off Pattaya balcony
UPDATE: Billionaire couple found dead at bottom of Koh Tao resort pool
Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
Man arrested for allegedly trying to rob convenience store
Thai airports to use machines more, humans less
TAT and Tourism Ministry push for domestic tourism in Phuket
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Business1 day ago
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
- Phuket7 hours ago
Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
- South2 days ago
More details uncovered in billionaire couple’s Koh Tao death
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Chiang Mai applies to implement sandbox re-opening from August 1
- Phuket23 hours ago
14 day Phuket stay cuts predicted sandbox arrivals in half
- Business1 day ago
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
- Bangkok2 days ago
Medical examiners investigate death of woman who died after Covid-19 vaccination
- Crime4 days ago
Justice Ministry working with foreign agencies to crackdown on drug trafficking