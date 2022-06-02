Thailand
Thailand News Today | Phuket drops outdoor mask mandate!
Phuket dropped its outdoor mask mandate starting yesterday June 1,
despite the Prime Minister saying two days ago that there are NO plans to do so. Medical or cloth face masks will still be required to be worn indoors,
in crowded spaces, and badly ventilated spaces.
The masking requirement – indoors and outdoors – is still in effect in all other provinces around the kingdom,
for the meantime anyway.
In Phuket only, people may remove their masks at the beach, public parks, sports stadiums, and other public areas, but are urged to keep a social distance of 2 meters at all times.
Last week, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health Kiattiphum Wongrajit
announced the ministry would drop the mask mandate,
in outdoor spaces, in “certain areas” of Thailand to begin with. The ministry said the mask requirement could be dropped in areas with low case numbers,
high vaccination rates, and quote “medical preparedness”.
Currently, Phuket is the only province where the outdoor mask mandate has been dropped.
As for the rest of Thailand, the ministry said people could expect the outdoor mask mandate to be dropped around mid-June.
Seems like the public health ministry and the prime minister’s office are not on the same page,
as just two days ago a spokesperson for Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said “the government has no plan to allow people to remove face masks.”
Well, THEY can keep it on, while most of us may side with the public health ministry on this one.
———
Thailand’s health ministry says the government needs more time before downgrading Covid-19 to a communicable disease.
In February 2020, the virus was classified as a dangerous communicable disease,
to enable the Thai authorities to react swiftly to contain the spread.
Now, with the situation beginning to ease nationally and globally, officials are working towards downgrading the illness.
However, according to a Bangkok Post report, health minister Anutin Charnvirakul says it will still take several weeks before any decision is taken.
Once the virus has been downgraded, it will mean the government is no longer obliged to cover treatment costs. With bars and other nightlife venues allowed to re-open in 31 provinces as of yesterday, Anutin says infections are likely to increase.
However, provided most do not suffer severe symptoms, this will not affect things.
He adds that while the emergency decree is still in place,
officials can still prohibit large gatherings and order Covid patients or those at risk of being infected into quarantine.
Re-classifying Covid as a communicable disease under surveillance will need to be approved by the CCSA.
Anutin says officials met yesterday to discuss a timeline for announcing the virus as endemic.
He says that if the situation continues to improve, the government will cancel the state of emergency and re-classify the virus.
———
In related news, the Public Health Ministry has confirmed it has shut down the Mor Chana contact-tracing app,
the app everyone pretended to use and pretended to be useful.
Unlike the still operational Mor Prom app, which was created to record an individual’s vaccination status,
track vaccine side-effects, and provide data on the national vaccine rollout,
the now-defunct Mor Chana app was developed to track users’ whereabouts and let them know if they’d been anywhere where Covid-19 was present.
Spoiler alert, it was everywhere. We all knew that anyway.
People were able to use the app to tell Big Brother of their whereabouts, be informed of the risks,
and know when they’d been in the vicinity of an infected person. And everyone diligently complied, wink wink.
———–
The government has been asked to postpone the Personal Data Protection Act because some of the laws remain unclear. The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry, and Banking yesterday asked the government to delay the bill as some of the clauses remain vague and need to be clarified.
They also insist clear directions must be issued and 20 organic laws completed before it is ratified.
Sanan Ang Ubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce,
also expressed concerns about the law’s enforcement and punishments related to the law which came into effect yesterday.
The standing committee suggested that state agencies can help the public and private sectors
better understand the law and allow time for adjustment.
The government ruled yesterday that if someone’s data has been used without consent,the owner of that data can file a lawsuit. This has no connection to the Mor Chana app being canceled.
The penalty for improper data use carries a fine of up to 5 million baht and a maximum jail term of one year.
There are some exceptions and allowances, however, such as if one person’s information or images are included in another person’s post uploaded to social media and done so without malicious intent.
———-
After the Tourism Authority of Thailand traveled to Saudi Arabia on a roadshow last month, the TAT has now brought its tourism campaign to Europe.
From May 23-to 25, the TAT traveled to 3 European countries to promote its campaign “Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters”.
The campaign promotes medical tourism, beaches, and shopping in Thailand.
During the European roadshow, the TAT visited The Netherlands, Belgium, and France.
The visit came in light of Thailand easing several travel restrictions.
The TAT used the roadshow to explore new opportunities for Thai tourism businesses and airlines to build relationships with tour operators,
travel agents, and destination management companies in these countries.
All 3 of the European countries the TAT visited are important sources of visitors to Thailand.
In 2019, around 230,000 Dutch tourists, 713,000 French tourists, and 114,000 Belgian tourists visited Thailand.
Thailand’s tourism ranking in the Travel and Tourism Development Index recently dropped down a notch from 35th place in 2021 to 36th place this year,
out of 117 countries.
The president of the Thai Hotels Association said that Thailand’s problems with safety and security have been hurting the country’s reputation for many years.
We’ll see if the TAT’s roadshows can redeem Thailand’s tourism reputation in the world.
———
Officials on the popular tourist island Koh Larn off the coast of Pattaya are installing 200 CCTV cameras at 7 beaches around the island. Pattaya Deputy Manager Kiattisak Sriwongchai said the installation is almost finished,
and the cameras will be fully operational early this month.
The cameras, he said, are high-tech, and can zoom in up to 800 meters. He added that they can observe entire beach areas,
and spot boats headed for Pattaya. They can also recognize car license plates.
Kiattisak added that Koh Larn’s Tawan Beach Pier, which has been under repair for a long time, should be renovated in 2023.
The renovation will include a new walkway, roof, and railings. As Pattaya’s busiest pier, Tawan Beach Pier has been dilapidated since even before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Kiattisak added that Tawan Beach’s administration building is also under construction, and is now 90% complete. When the building is finished, it will become the beach’s main medical center to provide initial medical services before transferring patients to other hospitals and medical centers.
Tawan Beach’s pier is not the only pier on Koh Larn that’s out of shape.
In February, 4 tourists fell from Sangwan Beach’s pier after a railing on the pier broke. The tourists were taking a photo and leaning against the railing when the railing broke, and they were seriously injured falling onto the rocks below.
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Decriminalisation of cannabis in Thailand: Can I get high or not?
Government official expects Thailand’s first monkeypox case to happen at Pride Parade
Thailand News Today | Phuket drops outdoor mask mandate!
Make your dream vacation at these 5 grandest luxury villas in Phuket
Thai authorities say 12 people who were in contact with monkeypox are low-risk
Energy crisis will continue for 2 years says Bangkok Bank VP
Thai AirAsia X launches cheap flights between Bangkok and Seoul, South Korea
Thai police and organisations award people money for videos of traffic violators
Woman feared prison if she took photos of burglary due to new PDPA law
Foreign tourist breaks into bank, goes on rampage in northern Thailand
Shooting in Oklahoma kills 4
As weather clears, tourists head back to Patong Beach
MP calls House sub-committees ‘dens of money extortion’
After Middle East, Thailand’s TAT brings tourism road show to Europe
5-year action plan signed by Thailand and Laos
Government asked to postpone PDPA law
BREAKING: Court sentences British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman
British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman to be sentenced tomorrow
Thai woman allegedly murdered in Oman after being thrown from 4th floor of condo
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects arrested
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects refuse to speak
Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand for 2022
“Mega rich” Bangkok father and daughter arrested in Bahrain trafficking case
Police arrest Scottish man wanted since 2014 in Pattaya
Thailand tourism, innovate or die – OPINION
Is Phuket the island of scams?
Tangmo: 5 of 6 suspects charged with “recklessness causing death”
UPDATE: 12 people exposed to monkeypox forced to quarantine in Thailand
PM Prayut insists no plans to drop face-mask requirement in Thailand
Bangkok nightlife venues frustrated with June 1 re-opening rules
Foreign woman falls from Phuket condominium in potential murder case
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime2 days ago
BREAKING: Court sentences British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman
- Crime3 days ago
British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman to be sentenced tomorrow
- Crime3 days ago
Thai woman allegedly murdered in Oman after being thrown from 4th floor of condo
- Phuket1 day ago
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects arrested
- Crime8 hours ago
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects refuse to speak
- Leisure10 hours ago
Make your dream vacation at these 5 grandest luxury villas in Phuket
- Crime2 days ago
Police arrest Scottish man wanted since 2014 in Pattaya
- Property News2 days ago
Is Phuket the island of scams?