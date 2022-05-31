Thailand
PM Prayut insists no plans to drop face-mask requirement in Thailand
Thailand’s PM and Defense Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, insists that Thailand has no plans to drop the requirement to wear face-masks. The PM asked the spokesperson to emphasise this point to the residents saying wearing masks was still “a necessary behaviour”.
Last week, the Permanent Secretary of the Public Health Ministry, Kiattiphum Wongrajit, said that the ministry proposed to adjust the Covid-19 prevention measures by allowing people in some zones and provinces to remove their face masks in some circumstances. Those areas had to be “ready” according to the requirements, including low Covid infection numbers, the vaccination rate and the medical readiness. Media had been spreading news of the proposal and an announcement on the changes was expected before tomorrow.
But that speculation has now been quashed.
According to the government, Thailand’s mask policy is quite clear. The Government Spokesperson, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, says there was never any official policy to drop the mask requirement.
“After the cabinet meeting yesterday, the Thai PM Prayut would like to emphasise the importance of wearing a mask because it was a necessary practice to prevent the spread of Covid-19.”
Yesterday, the Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, also warned people not take off their face masks in public areas.
“Wearing a mask in a crowded area was a good even if there was no pandemic. People could decide when to wear a mask and when to take it off. Wearing it when there were many people, and removing it when staying with family or friends.”
SOURCE: Thaipost | Thansettakij
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Japan tour packages more expensive due to Covid restrictions
Deputy PM insists using Thai numerals to keep “uniqueness”
Climate change activist smears cream on Mona Lisa painting at Louvre
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
Patong woman drowns after pickup skids off treacherous road into lake
Thai Airways collaborates with Warner Bros to shoot ‘The Meg 2: The Trench’
Chiang Mai bars, clubs prepare to re-open for business tomorrow
A Texas-like school tragedy avoided thanks to quick-thinking Police in Pattaya
US says it will not send rocket systems to Ukraine to strike at territory inside Russia
Police arrest Scottish man wanted since 2014 in Pattaya
Thai medical council refutes claim that private hospitals have foreign doctors on staff
PM Prayut insists no plans to drop face-mask requirement in Thailand
Thai PM says NO to removing mask mandate | GMT
Thai government considers lowering Covid-19 alert to Level 2
Teenagers assault family car in central Thailand, injuring 3 year old
Demonstrators storm UN building to protest NPO law
Thailand’s biggest new attraction “Andamanda” opens in Phuket
UPDATE: Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand for 2022
French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
UPDATE: French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
Thai cult’s food products tested – feces, bacteria and mould detected
Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
AirAsia plane lands on wrong runway in Bangkok
Student slams monkey to the ground after it bit him at school in central Thailand
Thai woman allegedly murdered in Oman after being thrown from 4th floor of condo
“Mega rich” Bangkok father and daughter arrested in Bahrain trafficking case
British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman to be sentenced tomorrow
Thailand tourism, innovate or die – OPINION
Disability rights activist jailed for shaming a motorist parked in a disabled bay
Former Thai PM issues death penalty warning to coup-makers
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand for 2022
- Crime24 hours ago
Thai woman allegedly murdered in Oman after being thrown from 4th floor of condo
- Crime4 days ago
“Mega rich” Bangkok father and daughter arrested in Bahrain trafficking case
- Crime20 hours ago
British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman to be sentenced tomorrow
- Opinion2 days ago
Thailand tourism, innovate or die – OPINION
- Economy4 days ago
Thailand to borrow 20 billion baht to maintain fuel subsidies
- Crime2 days ago
Pattaya tourist says security guards beat him “bloody” near Walking Street
- Cannabis4 days ago
Smoking cannabis recreationally is still illegal, warns Department of Public Health
Recent comments: