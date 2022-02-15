4 Thai tourists hospitalised after wooden pier breaks in Koh Larn off Pattaya coast

Four Thai tourists were injured when the railing of a pier broke and they fell onto the rocks around two metres below. The tourists were taking a photo and leaning against the railing of the pier on Koh Larn, an island off the Pattaya coast, when it broke. Three of them are being treated for serious injuries.

Reports say those in serious conditions were confused after the fall. One of them had a stroke, Thai media reports. Another was suffered a serious head injury. The authorities visited all of the patients to offer compensation of 5,000 baht for each, but one relative shared that the money wasn’t enough. She says her aunt is in the most severe condition and she wants all relevant departments to take care of the case and find solutions to prevent similar cases in the future.

The wooden pier at the island’s Sangwan Beach is now being repaired and Pattaya officials have closed off the area. Reports say officers will visit the bridge every day to recheck and make sure the structure is safe before reopening the pier to travellers.

SOURCE: Thai PBS