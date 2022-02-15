Thailand
4 Thai tourists hospitalised after wooden pier breaks in Koh Larn off Pattaya coast
Four Thai tourists were injured when the railing of a pier broke and they fell onto the rocks around two metres below. The tourists were taking a photo and leaning against the railing of the pier on Koh Larn, an island off the Pattaya coast, when it broke. Three of them are being treated for serious injuries.
Reports say those in serious conditions were confused after the fall. One of them had a stroke, Thai media reports. Another was suffered a serious head injury. The authorities visited all of the patients to offer compensation of 5,000 baht for each, but one relative shared that the money wasn’t enough. She says her aunt is in the most severe condition and she wants all relevant departments to take care of the case and find solutions to prevent similar cases in the future.
The wooden pier at the island’s Sangwan Beach is now being repaired and Pattaya officials have closed off the area. Reports say officers will visit the bridge every day to recheck and make sure the structure is safe before reopening the pier to travellers.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Renewed calls for justice for Koh Samui expat incarcerated on drug charges
Tuesday Covid Update: 14,373 new cases; provincial totals
Snake on a plane forces Malaysian AirAsia flight to make an emergency landing
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
Tourism officials in Vietnam push for a full reopening to foreign travellers on March 15
Chon Buri barbershop goes viral after haircut for the nephew of Brunei Sultan
4 Thai tourists hospitalised after wooden pier breaks in Koh Larn off Pattaya coast
Top paediatrician says 2 doses of mRNA vaccine enough to protect children
23 hotels in Thailand sold for a total of 13.2 billion baht in 2021
Anutin says removal of Covid-19 from emergency treatment list to go ahead
Thailand News Update | Scamming expats in Pattaya
Mother in Sa Kaeo allegedly drives a motorbike drunk, drops 4 month old baby
Indonesia considers ditching all quarantine rules for international arrivals from April
Covid-19 infections will soon begin to level off and drop for most of the country – CCSA
Tourist faces 10 years prison and up to 1 million BHT fine | GMT
Domestic travel demand weakened by rising Covid infections, high prices
Top 10 English-language movies made in Thailand (or mostly in Thailand)
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
First 10 days of February arrival figures for Thailand – Test & Go V2 “sluggish”
Test and Go report card and arrivals – First 10 days of February
Bangkok is back – Thailand’s capital roars back to life
Minimum daily wage in Thailand looks set to increase to 492 baht
Bangkok man who poured beer over female kickboxer loses his job (VIDEO)
Female boxer fights back after man pours beer over her for refusing to drink with him
Thailand Pass hotlines, emails for assistance with registration process
UPDATE: Phuket gunmen named, possible related shooting in Canada last Tuesday
Survival Guide: Lifesaving tips and tricks for travelling in Thailand 2022
Travellers can register for the Thailand Pass no less than 24 hours before their trip
Frenchman arrested for allegedly scamming expats in Pattaya out of millions of baht
Phuket police have CCTV footage of fatal gangster shooting
Tomorrow, Vietnam lifts restrictions on international flights from all markets
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Entertainment3 days ago
Top 10 English-language movies made in Thailand (or mostly in Thailand)
- Thailand4 days ago
First 10 days of February arrival figures for Thailand – Test & Go V2 “sluggish”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Test and Go report card and arrivals – First 10 days of February
- Bangkok Travel3 days ago
Bangkok is back – Thailand’s capital roars back to life
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket gunmen named, possible related shooting in Canada last Tuesday
- 360 Reviews3 hours ago
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
- Crime22 hours ago
Frenchman arrested for allegedly scamming expats in Pattaya out of millions of baht
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Tomorrow, Vietnam lifts restrictions on international flights from all markets
Recent comments: