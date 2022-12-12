Thailand
Thailand News Today | Overstaying former pro footballer arrested for hawking lottery tickets
American and Chinese nationals have made the most applications for Thailand’s 10-year Long Term Resident (LTR) visa since its launch in September, according to the secretary-general of the Board of Investment (BOI).
Thailand introduced the LTR visa on September 1, 2022, to lure ‘high potential,’ talented foreigners and investors from around the world into the kingdom to boost Thailand’s economy.
In three months, the LTR visa has attracted a rather measly amount of applications
“Since the launch on September 1, up until the present, over 1,600 applicants have submitted applications,” said the secretary general during an interview in Tokyo, Japan, last week.
Americans made the most applicants so far, followed by Chinese, British, and Germans.
Immigration police were suspicious when they came across a Chinese man roaming around Nong Khai province in northeast Thailand selling overpriced lottery tickets earlier today. Upon checking his documents, police found he had overstayed his visa by well over seven years (2782 days).
Nong Khai Immigration Police arrested 33-year-old Xiang Lix of Chinese nationality on three charges, “being an alien residing in the kingdom without permission,” “being an alien working without permission (hawking government lottery tickets),” and “selling government lottery tickets at a higher price than specified by law.”
Lix flew into Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on January 29, 2015, with a Non-B type visa valid until April 28, 2015. He played football professionally for Khon Kaen FC in Thai League 3 and went on to play for Loei City FC in the same league.
The pro footballer said that he didn’t receive wages for many months, so he turned to illegally selling lottery tickets to support his wife – a native of Loei province – and his young children.
Police detained Lix and said he will be prosecuted according to the law.
Operators of deckchair and umbrella concessions on Phuket’s Patong Beach are seeking permission from local authorities to double the number of chairs and umbrellas, claiming that the existing quantity is insufficient to meet the demand from the increasing number of tourists.
Currently, only 10% of the Patong Beach has been allocated to about 60 operators, under a new order to limit their domination of the entire beach, which obstruct views of the beach and sea.
The operators say that they were greatly affected by restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic over the past three years because there were fewer tourists, adding that people are now having to queue up due to a lack of chairs.
The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) invited locals, tourists, and stargazers in Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Chachernsao to watch the Geminid meteor shower on December 14.
According to the NARIT, the Geminid meteors will shower in Thailand from 8pm to 11pm while shooting stars are predicted to fire up to 150 drops per hour. The phenomenon is visible to the naked eye but those who will get the best view will be residents in Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Chachernsao.
The director of the NARIT advised stargazers to lie on the floor to get the full cosmic experience. Suppalerk said the center of the meteor will appear near a group of two bright stars in Gemini. This phenomenon usually happens in Thailand from December 4 to 20 of every year.
He added that the Geminid meteors move quite slowly so they can be seen quite clearly but become more difficult to see after 11pm because the stars are too bright.
