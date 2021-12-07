Thailand News Today | Omicron under control, Illegal border crossing, Thailand’s recovery | Dec 7

The Thai PM is urging the public not to panic over the emergence of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in the kingdom. He says everyone should remain on their guard and the unvaccinated should get vaccinated as soon as possible. A surge in demand for foreign labor is making it difficult to control illegal border crossings since the lifting of restrictions on Covid-19 in Thailand along with the reopening on November 1. Three people are being charged of the involvement in a transnational human trafficking operation where Burmese migrants were promised work in Thailand but later were forced into labour, even prostitution.

