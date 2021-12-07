Connect with us

Thailand

17 people in close contact with Omicron-infected traveller test negative

Thai health officials now say all of the 17 people who came in close contact with the Omicron-infected traveller during his a hotel have tested negative for Covid-19, although one person is in quarantine after inconclusive test results. The American, who travelled from Spain and entered Thailand under the Test & Go quarantine exemption scheme is the first in Thailand to test positive for the Omicron variant.

The Department of Disease Control reports that those who came in contact with the traveller during his stay at a hotel after entering the country have all tested negative. Earlier reports said one of the hotel staff members who had served food to the traveller had tested positive, but officials later announced that a follow up test came out negative.

The Bangkok Post says the 44 year old hotel waiter’s test had first come out inconclusive, and a follow up test came out negative, citing the director of epidemiology, Dr Chakkarat Pitayawonganon. He will be tested again on either Sunday or Monday. He is now in quarantine at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi, a suburb outside Bangkok.

The waiter had served food to the traveller on December 1 and also had him sign a document. The Post says the waiter had received two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine – one on June 14 and the second on September 3. The waiter and the traveller reportedly both wore face masks during their interaction. On December 3, the waiter travelled in a private car with five family members back to his hometown in Ubon Ratchathani.

The Bangkok Post reports that the 35 year old American businessman lived in Spain for a year before travelling to Thailand. Before his flight, on November 28, he tested negative for Covid-19. The next day he flew from Spain to Dubai where he had a nine hour layover. Reports say he wore a face mask the entire time he was in transit and did not come in close contact with anyone.

He arrived in Bangkok on November 30. On the plane, he sat by the window and the seat next to him was empty. He then entered Thailand on the Test & Go quarantine exemption scheme for fully vaccinated travellers from select countries. The next day, his Covid-19 test result came back positive. Officials later announced that he was found to be infected with the Omicron variant.

Chakkarat says the traveller is asymptomatic and is undergoing a 14 day quarantine.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Storm
Storm
2021-12-07 16:14
So in the second test, did the staff member test negative for Covid, or just negative for the new Omicron variant? If it is the former, I do hope people who test positive but are asymptomatic, are given a second test…
riclag
2021-12-07 17:07
35 minutes ago, Storm said: So in the second test, did the staff member test negative for Covid, or just negative for the new Omicron variant? If it is the former, I do hope people who test positive but are asymptomatic,…
