Thailand News Today | New Covid record, Ferry shelved, Queen Mum’s Birthday | August 12

Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother, is 89 years old today. Phuket police have charged 27 year old Teerawat Thothip, the man accused of killing a Swiss tourist, with attempted rape. Today the Thai public health department has announced 22,782 new infections, 375 of those from Thai prisons, along with 147 new Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours. 2 new homegrown Covid vaccines, that would be delivered via a nasal spray, are going to start human trials by the end of 2021. The ferry service running across the Gulf of Thailand between Hua Hin and Pattaya hasn’t been operating since last year due to Covid-19, but it now appears it will not ever restart.

