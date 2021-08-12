Government delays purchase of antigen tests following quality concerns

The planned purchase by the Government Pharmaceutical Organization of 8.5 million antigen test kits, which cost 70 baht each, has been delayed as the quality of the tests has come into question. The permanent secretary for health and GPO chairperson, Dr Kiatiphum Wongrajit, said today that “an organisation” had mentioned concerns about the quality of the tests in the media. Thus, the GPO/FDA will thoroughly check the tests first.

Dr Kiatiphum had previously requested the GPO urgently get 8.5 million antigen test kits to allow the hospital to perform initial Covid tests. The hospital, plus the National Health Security Office, had established the specifications of the test kits.

The doctor went on to say that the GPO had picked an FDA certified supplier, but the contract for the procurement had yet to be signed.

However, the delay of the test obtainment follows a statement by the Rural Doctors Society today that claimed the GPO decided which tests to buy based on their price and not their quality or accuracy.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on