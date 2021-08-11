Thailand News Today | More BKK protester v police clashes, PM revokes media crackdown | August 11

Pro-democracy activists clashed again with police in Bangkok last evening. After widespread criticism from Thai media and human rights organisations, Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has backed down and repealed his order banning the posting of information that could cause ‘fear’. Hopes are fading for a tourism revival in the third quarter of this year after the US government cautioned its citizens against unnecessary travel to Thailand. Some quick Covid facts from today…. 21,038 new infections today and 207 deaths. 22,012 patients have been released from care.

Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on