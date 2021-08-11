Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today | More BKK protester v police clashes, PM revokes media crackdown | August 11

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Pro-democracy activists clashed again with police in Bangkok last evening. After widespread criticism from Thai media and human rights organisations, Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has backed down and repealed his order banning the posting of information that could cause ‘fear’. Hopes are fading for a tourism revival in the third quarter of this year after the US government cautioned its citizens against unnecessary travel to Thailand. Some quick Covid facts from today…. 21,038 new infections today and 207 deaths. 22,012 patients have been released from care.

 

