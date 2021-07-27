Thailand News Today | Boss indictment, Pattaya arrests, bubble burst | July 27

The Office of the Attorney-General has confirmed the indictment of Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, the grandson of the co-founder of Red Bull, for his controversial 2012 hit-and-run case based on new evidence. Police in Pattaya have raided a beach club and arrested at least 66 people accused of violating the emergency decree. Thailand’s CCSA has reported 14,150 cases and 118 coronavirus-related deaths today, dipping under the 15,000 threshold of the last 3 days. Plans for travel pacts, the much discussed travel bubbles, between countries are being dropped, as the Covid-19 pandemic shows no sign of abating.

