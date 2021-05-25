Thailand News Today | AZ vaccine doses postponed, new 1 minute Covid test | May 25

PHOTO: Sanook.com

A motorbike driver in the northern Thai province of Uthai Thani has died from injuries he sustained after he drove into a utility pole. Witnesses said they saw a face mask covering the motorbike driver’s eyes and they believe it obstructed his vision, causing the crash.

Mew, a 43 year old Burmese national, had bought the motorbike only 1 hour previously to the accident. It was reported that the motorbike was still covered in plastic wrap from the bike shop. The accident occurred on a curved section of the road and a 10 metre long tyre mark was found trailing up to the site of the accident.

Witnesses at the scene attempted to “wake the man up”, and a local recuse team administered CPR, but the attempts were in vain. Mew died at the scene before they could get him to a hospital.

Thai media reports that Mew’s friends and coworkers had gone to look for him after he had been missing from a local factory for longer than expected. They were dismayed to learn that the accident they came upon was that of their missing coworker and friend.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

