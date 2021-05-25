image
image
Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today | AZ vaccine doses postponed, new 1 minute Covid test | May 25

Thaiger

Published 

5 hours ago

 on 

Thai government has rescheduled the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccines 16 weeks after the first dose, The National University of Singapore says a breath test that can detect Covid-19 infection within a minute has been approved for use in the city state, 2 trains collided in KL, Malaysia leaving more than 200 people injured and Heavy rain to very heavy rain, is forecast for Southern Thailand from today for the rest of the week.

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment above or click here to comment on our new Thaiger Talk News Forum.



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Thailand

Motorbike death belived to be caused by face mask

Jack Arthur

Published

4 hours ago

on

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

By

PHOTO: Sanook.com

A motorbike driver in the northern Thai province of Uthai Thani has died from injuries he sustained after he drove into a utility pole. Witnesses said they saw a face mask covering the motorbike driver’s eyes and they believe it obstructed his vision, causing the crash.

Mew, a 43 year old Burmese national, had bought the motorbike only 1 hour previously to the accident. It was reported that the motorbike was still covered in plastic wrap from the bike shop. The accident occurred on a curved section of the road and a 10 metre long tyre mark was found trailing up to the site of the accident.

Witnesses at the scene attempted to “wake the man up”, and a local recuse team administered CPR, but the attempts were in vain. Mew died at the scene before they could get him to a hospital.

Thai media reports that Mew’s friends and coworkers had gone to look for him after he had been missing from a local factory for longer than expected. They were dismayed to learn that the accident they came upon was that of their missing coworker and friend.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Thailand

Southern Thailand: Wet weather forecast from tropical cyclone Yaas

Jack Arthur

Published

6 hours ago

on

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

By

GRAPHIC CNN.com

Heavy rain to very heavy rain is forecast for Southern Thailand from today until the end of the week. The rain, and the bad weather, is coming from the nort-moving Tropical Cyclone “Yaas”, which is currently situated over the Bay of Bengal, south of Bangladesh and heading for landfall on the Indian coast.

“Yaas” is heading in a North/Northwesterly direction and is clocking sustained winds around 95 kilometres per hour.

The storm is set to move over the coastal areas in India, close to the Bangladeshi border by late tomorrow or the day after. It is expected to strengthen and will continue to affect the Andaman Sea, Southern Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand as well.

Residents of South Thailand provinces such as Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket and Krabi, can expect heavy to very heavy rain for the rest of the week.

For the surfing crowd, strong waves are also predicted, climbing as high as 2 to 4 metres in the Andaman sea with accompanying thundershowers, 2 metre waves in the Upper Gulf of Thailand, but only 1 to 2 meters high waves in the Lower Gulf of Thailand.

SOURCE: The Bangkok Post

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Video

Good Morning Thailand | Vaccines, conspiracy theories, Chinese tourists | May 25

Thaiger

Published

8 hours ago

on

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

By

Day two of Good Morning Thailand, still in a Beta version, and we welcome back Bill Barnett from c9hotelworks and say hi to Bier.

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism3 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending