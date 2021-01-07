Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon says his recent claim that there are no illegal gambling dens in Bangkok was all a misunderstanding. The nation’s favourite watch collector was forced to backtrack after the public scoffed at his claims.
The Minister of Misunderstandings said… “I didn’t mean that gambling dens do not exist. We all know that there are gambling dens, but it is the duty of police to eradicate these illicit activities.”
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered an investigation into illegal gambling dens after a number of cases of Covid-19 have been linked to such venues. Yesterday, Bangkok police carried out 94 arrests at a location in the Chaeng Watthana area.
Police have also raided a gambling den in the Pinklao area after 2 employees tested positive for the virus while visiting Kanchanaburi, in western Thailand.
And whilst we’re on admitting mis-steps, we would like to quickly apologise for our report yesterday about 900 additional cases reported in Samut Sakhon.
The story of the new cases, which gained national media coverage and sparked panic, is actually old information that has already been included in reports, according to the Public Health Ministry.
The recent cases were said to be linked to a canned tuna factory in the province. The Thailand company, Pattaya Food Group, confirmed yesterday that some of their employees are infected with Covid-19. The ministry confirmed that 914 cases worked at the factory, which employs 3,000 people, but says the figures are old news.
The Nation and Thai PBS also misreported the sporty that was misquoted from a provincial health official.
As far as new Covid-19 cases for the past 24 hours, 305 new infections and another death have been reported today at the daily briefing. Thailand now has 5,048 active Covid-19 cases.
An 88 year old cancer patient who had recently travelled to Rayong died yesterday after testing positive for Covid-19. CCSA says the case is linked to a gambling den in the province and believes the man caught the virus from his son who had visited him on December 22.
In Samut Sakhon, 154 cases were reported. 109 of those cases were found in a proactive testing campaign after the outbreak at the seafood markets, which has affected thousands of migrant workers in the area.
Only essential travel is allowed to and from the 5 eastern “red zone” provinces under the highest level of control to contain the spread of Covid-19. The new travel restrictions for Samut Sakhon, Chon Buri, Rayong, Trat and Chanthaburi were made official in the Royal Gazette.
More checkpoints will also be set up throughout the 5 provinces and screening procedures will be more stringent. Those who need to travel to and from the provinces need permission from local authorities. People passing through checkpoints must use the Mor Chana tracing application and have a temperature check.
Representatives of Thailand’s spa and massage parlour industry are pleading with the government to provide some form of tailored financial aid to offset the impact of the government’s restrictions and lockdowns. Yesterday, an association representing the industry submitted a letter to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, who also chairs the government’s Covid-19 task force.
They’ve pleaded with him to recognise the economic devastation facing spa and massage businesses that have been forced to close as a result of the latest outbreak. A spokesperson says despite obeying all the rules, the industry is being punished unfairly.
There are around 1,700 spa and massage businesses operating in Bangkok, with another 15,000 around the country. Thousands have been forced to shut up shop for good.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has repeated his pledge to vaccinate half the population for free in 2021. Thailand will take delivery of its first supply of China’s Covid-19 vaccine by the end of next month, with an initial 200,000 doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine reserved. First in line will be healthcare workers and elderly people considered at high risk.
Following the initial delivery, a further 800,000 doses are expected to arrive in March, and another 1 million doses in April. The government has also reserved 26 million doses of the vaccine produced by AstraZeneca, in partnership with Oxford University in the UK.
The government’s also in advanced talks to procure an additional 35 million doses and has signed a technology transfer agreement with the firm to allow for local production in the Kingdom. Thai manufacturers, Siam Bioscience, hope to produce 200 million doses a year.
And people travelling to Phuket from a province classified as a “red zone” will face a 14 day quarantine, either at a facility or at a resident’s home… this from the provincial governor. But an official provincial order has not been issued yet and people can still enter Phuket without requiring quarantine.
If the restrictions are enacted, travellers coming from any of the 28 “red” provinces, including Bangkok, will be “asked” to undergo a Covid-19 swab test and will also have to pay 3,000 baht for each test, according to the Phuket public relations department.
But the statement says, at this time, people who enter the Phuket area by land, sea and air can enter as normal but will have intensive screening, and ask for everyone’s cooperation to install the Mor Chana application.”
There’s more information about that App and the 28 ‘at risk’ provinces at thethaiger.com
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Business
Thai Airways delays take off in 2021 | VIDEO
Due to the current outbreak of Covid-19, Thai Airways, Thailand’s flagship airline, is reducing its international flight schedule until at least March 27. A limited schedule of domestic flights are still operating as normal under the airline’s domestic carrier Thai Smile.
Thai Airways will reduce international flights to the following destinations:
Asia
•Hong Kong: One daily return flight – TG638/TG639
•Manila: One weekly return flight – TG624/TG625
•Osaka: One weekly return flight – TG622/TG623
•Seoul: One weekly return flight – TG656/TG657
•Taipei: One weekly return flight – TG632/TG633
•Tokyo (Narita): Three weekly return flights – TG642/TG643
Australia
•Sydney: One weekly return flight – TG475/TG476
Europe
•Copenhagen: One weekly return flight – TG950/TG951
•Frankfurt: One weekly return flight – TG922/TG923
•London: One weekly return flight – TG910/TG911
Thailand’s national airline has had a difficult year with the Covid pandemic adding to the company’s woes of crippling debt.
The airline has had a history of top-heavy management, abuse of the free seats for executives and Thai politicians and dodgy deals on fleet procurements.
The deal that has led to so much crippling debt was the purchase of the Thai Airways Airbus A340 fleet, and later Boeing 777 model long-range jets, and the Rolls Royce Trent 500 and 800 engines that powered the jets.
A bribery admission was made by Rolls-Royce concerning the Thai Airways engine and maintenance procurement between 1991-2005. That deal was going to be investigated by the airline’s board at the time. They were going to check if the acquisition process was transparent, how the engine acquisition process differed from the past, and who was involved in the bribery Rolls-Royce admitted to.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Men arrested for dumping dead body on the side of a Bangkok road
Bangkok police arrested 2 men who allegedly dumped a dead man’s body on the side of the road in the Nong Khaem district. The suspects allegedly told police that they had invited 33 year old Chalit Nensap to a party, but he then overdosed on methamphetamine and died.
To avoid potential drug charges from police, the men decided to get rid of the body, they allegedly told police. They wrapped Chalit’s body in blankets and dumped it on the side of Mahacharoen Road.
The body was found yesterday morning and was identified as Chalit Nensap, who worked as an insurance agent. Police tracked down and arrested 43 year old Rungroj and 48 year old Satapapong at their home near Bangkok’s Taweewattana Canal.
The men are facing charges of concealing a corpse which carries a penalty of 1 year in prison and an up to 2,000 baht fine.
SOURCE:The Nation
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Bangkok Airways delays new flights, changes flight schedule due to Covid-19 outbreak
Due to the ongoing spread of Covid-19, Bangkok Airways has made changes to its flight schedule over the next 2 months and has delayed the introduction (or the re-introduction) of new flight routes. All passenger lounges are also closed until the end of the month. Changes set from now until the end of February include flight reductions and route suspensions…
Flight reductions
• Bangkok to Samui (round-trip) from January 8 to February 28
• Bangkok to Lampang (round-trip) from January 8 to February 28
• Bangkok to Chiang Mai (round-trip) from January 8 to February 28
• Bangkok to Krabi (round-trip) from January 8 to February 28
• Bangkok to Phuket (round-trip) from January 8 to February 28
• Bangkok to Sukhothai (round-trip) from February 1 to 28
• Bangkok to Trat (round-trip) from February 1 to 28
Temporarily suspended routesfrom January 8 to 31
• Bangkok to Sukhothai (round-trip)
• Bangkok to Trat (round-trip)
• Phuket to U-Tapao (round-trip)
Rescheduled launch dates for three new routes
• Bangkok to Hat Yai (round-trip) will be launched on April 1
• Bangkok to Khon Kaen (round-trip) will be launched on May 1
• Bangkok t0 Mae Sot (Tak) (round-trip) will be launched on June 1
All Bangkok Airways passenger lounges, including service kiosks at all available airports nationwide, are temporarily closed from January 8 to 31. Passengers will be provided with takeaway snack bags on all flights.
SOURCE: TAT
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thai Airways delays take off in 2021 | VIDEO
Bangkok’s Emquartier closes after shopper tests positive for Covid-19
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Men arrested for dumping dead body on the side of a Bangkok road
Buriram reports first Covid-19 case in 9 months
Bangkok Airways delays new flights, changes flight schedule due to Covid-19 outbreak
“Red zone” restrictions tighten, legal action for concealing travel information
Toll booths in Samut Prakan shut down after supervisor tests positive
CCSA Update: 305 new Covid-19 infections and 1 death
Only essential travel to and from 5 coastal “red zone” provinces
No Covid-19 spike in Samut Sakhon, 900 “new” cases is old information – Public Health Ministry
Struggling massage parlours petition government for financial assistance
Protesters call rally in Bangkok to support activists charged over German Embassy petition
Phuket government plans to require quarantine for “red zone” arrivals
Thai PM promises free Covid vaccine for half the population in initial rollout
5 Thai provinces ordered into total lockdown
Bangkok website lists 11 “high risk” areas, urges visitors to identify themselves
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
UPDATE: New restrictions come into force in Thailand from today
900 more Covid-19 cases in Samut Sakhon detected in mass testing
Covid-19 control measures by province
Thai Airways cuts down international flight schedule
Over 10,000 schools to close across Thailand in bid to curb virus spread
UPDATE: Mor Chana App – mobile app to track Covid situation
Nationwide Emergency Decree extended until the end of February
Muslim couples in Yala who show affection could be arrested and forced to marry
PM2.5 over the limit in 21 areas of Bangkok
5 coastal provinces in “total lockdown,” no travel in or out
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Chon Buri tightens Covid-19 restrictions, including fines for not wearing a mask
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
5 Thai provinces ordered into total lockdown
- Central Thailand1 day ago
Bangkok website lists 11 “high risk” areas, urges visitors to identify themselves
- Bangkok3 days ago
UPDATE: New restrictions come into force in Thailand from today
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
900 more Covid-19 cases in Samut Sakhon detected in mass testing
- Bangkok2 days ago
Covid-19 control measures by province
- Bangkok1 day ago
Thai Airways cuts down international flight schedule
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Over 10,000 schools to close across Thailand in bid to curb virus spread
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago
UPDATE: Mor Chana App – mobile app to track Covid situation