Thailand News Today | 29 provinces now on curfew, booze ban in Phuket

More than a third of the country is now under curfew tonight as restrictions are now in force in 29 of Thailand’s 77 provinces. Yesterday, the Ministry of Public Health assured the public that all medical staff, and undertakers, will get the Pfizer vaccine. The executive chairman of the Banyan Tree Group, Singaporean KP Ho, is calling for Phuket to be given “green” status. In Phuket as of last night, the sale of alcohol is now banned in restaurants.

