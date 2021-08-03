Transport Company announces bus services are suspended until August 31

Connect with us

Photo via Transport Company

The state-run Transport Company announced that all interprovincial bus services will be suspended until the end of the month. Under the recent order imposed by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, interprovincial public transportation out of the 29 “dark red” zones, including Bangkok, is not allowed.

The CCSA’s order is in effect until August 16, but a spokesperson says the restrictions are likely to be extended until the end of the month if the Covid-19 situation does not improve. The CCSA will review the disease control measures and zoning in about two weeks.

The Transport Company’s suspensions include bus routes in the North, Northeast, East and South. Those who purchased tickets in advance can contact the company for a refund, or to reschedule their trip.

The restrictions on interprovincial travel from “dark red” provinces were put in place due to the number of Covid-19 cases involving those who had travelled.

While public transportation services from “dark red” provinces are temporarily banned, people can still travel by private car, van or mini-bus. The CCSA has urged the public to stay at home and to only leave the province if travel is essential.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

