Call centre bust: 5 Japanese scammers nabbed in Thailand

Photo courtesy of Immigration police via Bangkok Post

Thai immigration police arrested five Japanese nationals accused of running a fraudulent call centre in Pattaya that conned elderly Japanese citizens out of a staggering 5 million baht daily.

Police Major General Panumat Boonyalak, acting commissioner, revealed that the bust followed a tip-off from the Japanese embassy. The gang had allegedly duped victims with promises of refunds for past medical expenses, demanding an upfront payment of at least 500,000 Japanese yen (around 111,000 baht). The operation preyed on the vulnerable, exploiting trust to rake in millions.

Raids on two luxury pool villas in Pattaya led to the arrests of suspects Ukai Takayuki, Hatakana Hajime, Kenjiro Kimura, Takahiro Inoue, and Katsuhito Yamaguchi. The first villa yielded 42 mobile phones, tablet computers, scammers’ scripts, and recorded conversations. Takayuki and Hajime, said to be the leaders, allegedly coordinated the scam.

The second raid uncovered 37 phones, additional scripts, and a database of victims, said Police Colonel Chaya Panakit, the bureau’s chief interrogator.

“These suspects were making calls to potential victims, posing as officials.”

The scam’s mastermind is believed to be linked to the Japanese Yakuza, adding a sinister layer to the operation. The gang reportedly laundered their illicit earnings through Thai-run businesses, further complicating the investigation.

With an estimated daily haul of 24 million yen, the scam highlighted the dangers of international fraud networks targeting the elderly, reported Bangkok Post.

“This is a major breakthrough but also a stark reminder to stay vigilant against such schemes.”

The arrests mark a crucial step in dismantling the operation, with Thai police working closely with Japanese counterparts to ensure justice is served.

In related news, a leading Chinese member of a call centre scam gang in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat surrendered to Thai police after seven months in hiding.

The 33 year old Chinese man reached out to the Thai police via his lawyer, expressing his intent to turn himself in. Jiang was subsequently taken to the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) in Bangkok on November 10.