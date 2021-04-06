Thailand News Today | Nightlife crackdown in Bangkok, storm damage in north | April 6 | Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today | Nightlife crackdown in Bangkok, storm damage in north | April 6
On today’s program, Covid cases are rising, mainly in Bangkok and down in the south in Narathiwat, bars and pubs closed in 3 Bangkok districts for at least 2 weeks, and the State of Global Air report slams Northern Thailand with its latest statistics.
It’s also Chakri Memorial Day, a public holiday here in Thailand. It commemorates the first King of the dynasty, King Rama 1, Thailand’s first King back in 1782. There will be commemorations around the country today.
There’s a full explanation of the day and its significance at thethaiger.com. Because today is a public holiday we’re bringing you Thailand News Today LITE… the normal program will be back tomorrow.
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Technology
First Thai-made satellite to launch in 2023
The first Thai-manufactured satellite, named the TSC-Pathfinder and designed to survey Earth’s natural resources, is planned to be launched in 2023. The launch is part of a schedule by the Ministry of Higher Education Science Research and Innovation’s developing space technology programme to launch 5 small satellites between 2021 and 2027. Space engineering development and application, research and development, and educational and industrial support will be the focus of their new programme. The TSC Pathfinder’s project manager reported that a minimum of 15 staff members on the project would be trained in China within the next year about the construction and engineering of satellites.
While Thailand did officially launch a satellite last year, it was manufactured in the Netherlands and launched in French Guiana. The Thai-made satellite is the first thing in space made in Thailand, aside from some trees on the International Space Station.
It’s exciting to see Thailand enter the space race, although some people are critical, asking if the big price tag on a project like this will actually benefit Thailand and its citizens. Many people have posted publicly on social media pointing out that, while the government spends heavily on advanced space technology, many Thai people are struggling with poverty.
MHESI Minister Anek Laothamatas believes that developing space technology would definitely be beneficial for future investors because of the expansion of advanced technology into everyday life for so many people. He believes that while the launch of these satellites is just establishing of the basic infrastructure needed to develop the technology further, the field will actually create a lot of jobs and stimulate the economy in the long run.
“The space technology business will be able to create start-up businesses related to space technology and in doing so elevate the country’s economy.”
The MHESI have planned five satellite launches between now and 2027:
- The TSC-Pathfinder, launching in 2023 to survey natural resources
- The TSC-1, launching in 2025 to survey the Earth
- The TSC-PFT1, launch date TBD to probe dual-system technology
- The TSC-PFT2, launch date TBD to analyze a system of sending and receiving signals in a low-frequency-X band
- The TSC-2, launching by 2027, to use the developments of the third and fourth satellites in order to reach the Moon’s orbit
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand
Thailand wants incoming travellers to download tracking app before arrival
Thailand is wanting incoming travellers to download its pandemic health tracking app before arriving in order to streamline safety procedures for its upcoming reopening. The request come along with a list of others including proof of a negative Covid test and the mandatory time needed to be spent in quarantine.
Thai officials say potential tourists should pre-register for their visits using Thailand Plus, which is a special Covid-19 tracker app that can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices (App Store or Google Play). To register, you can use your Certificate of Entry. The app will use QR codes to help you gain access to certain areas such as department stores and shops.
The app will track your location using your phone’s bluetooth and GPS technologies. It will also use these to alert authorities if you have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus. Despite privacy concerns, the app’s developers say your location is confidential and can only be seen by the Department of Disease Control and Health Ministry.
Aside from registering on Thailand Plus, incoming travellers also need to follow certain steps in order to arrive legally. Those steps include undergoing a RT-PCR test on certain days during their quarantine periods. Travellers must also have the necessary documents required to enter the Kingdom.
Documents include:
• A valid visa or re-entry permit (unless you are listed under the visa-free countries)
• A Certificate of Entry issued by the Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate
• A Covid-19 health insurance policy with a minimum coverage of US$100,000
• Confirmation of an Alternative State Quarantine hotel booking
• A medical certificate with a RT-PCR laboratory result indicating that Covid-19 is not detected and issued no more than 72 hours before departure.
Thailand is also allowing those who are vaccinated undergo a shortened quarantine time of 7 days, down from the previous time of 14 days. Along with all other documentation, inoculated travellers must show proof along with registering at Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health.
SOURCE: The Star
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Events
Chakri Memorial Day – why is it a public holiday in Thailand?
April 6 is a prominent holiday for Thais as they commemorate Chakri Memorial Day which remembers King Rama 1, the Founder of the Chakri Dynasty, which continues to this date. The current King Maha Vajiralongkorn is Rama X, the tenth Thai King of the Chakri Dynasty.
Officially known as ‘King Buddha YodfaChulaloke the Great Day and Chakri Dynasty Memorial Day’, Chakri Memorial Day commemorates the establishment of the Chakri Dynasty by Rama I in 1782. In 1919, King Rama VI granted permission to set the date as a public holiday for all Thais to commemorate the coronation of King Rama I and the work of all Kings and Royal Family in the Chakri Dynasty.
Rama I was the founder of the Rattanakosin Kingdom and the first monarch of the reigning Chakri dynasty of Siam. His full title in Thai is Phra Bat SomdetPhraParamorurachaMahachakkriborommanatPhraPhutthayotfaChulalok (in Thai: พระบาทสมเด็จพระปรโมรุราชามหาจักรีบรมนารถ พระพุทธยอดฟ้าจุฬาโลก).
He ascended the throne in 1782, after defeating a rebellion which had deposed King Taksin of Thonburi, the former capital of Siam. He was also celebrated as the founder of Rattanakosin (now Bangkok) as the new capital of the reunited kingdom. Rattanakosin island, on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, is still the home of the Grand Palace and many prominent historic buildings in the capital.
Chakri Memorial Day not only commemorates the coronation of Rama I but is also a day for the people of Thailand to recognise the contributions of all ten kings in the dynasty.
The current and tenth King is HM King Vajiralongkorn PhraVajiraklaochaoyuhua, who succeeded his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in October 2016. Mis Majesty, accompanied by other members of the royal family, will presides over religious ceremonies held at the royal chapel.
Government offices, schools and banks are closed. Most other businesses are open as usual on this day although it is a public holiday. The commemoration is always held on April 6, just a week before the annual Songkran (Thai New Year) holiday.
PHOTO: The 10 Kings of Thailand’s Chakri Dynasty
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand News Today | Nightlife crackdown in Bangkok, storm damage in north | April 6
Weekend party event in Phuket reports positive Covid attendee
First Thai-made satellite to launch in 2023
Another 50,000 Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Phuket
Thailand wants incoming travellers to download tracking app before arrival
Chakri Memorial Day – why is it a public holiday in Thailand?
Northern Thailand summer storms damage almost 3,000 homes
Thailand makes AstraZeneca its first choice for Covid vaccine
Report attributes 32,000 premature deaths in Thailand to air pollution
Thailand’s Songkran headache – Bangkok entertainment venues closed days before holiday
PM doesn’t know if members of his Cabinet frequented Bangkok Covid hotspots
New infections in Chiang Mai linked to Bangkok nightlife cluster
Aviation authority calling for 20,000 vaccine doses for crew, ground staff
Has the full moon set on Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party?
Labour union angry over changes to Thai Airways staff contracts under rehab plan
“James Bond Island” to be assessed for stability after the collapse of similar rock formations
Monk dies after getting Covid-19 vaccine, 3 others treated at the hospital
Thai PM will consider waiving quarantine for vaccinated visitors to Phuket
ASEAN summit will discuss situation in Myanmar and crisis facing Karen people
Thailand News Today | Bangkok nightspot Covid clusters, Tesco/CP merger goes to court | April 5
10 rebel groups in Myanmar throw their support behind anti-coup protesters | VIDEO
Firefighters’ bodies retrieved, 100,000 baht to families
Reporter hospitalised with mystery illness after being bitten by monkey
2,000 Burmese refugees sheltering in Mae Hong Son, northern Thailand
Heavy storms to hit many parts of Thailand between today and Tuesday
Police announce return of drink driving checkpoints, just in time for Songkran
58 new Covid infections, 2 from entertainment venues
Tourists in Thailand can apply for another 60 day extension, allowing a stay until July 27
Miss Grand Myanmar finds refuge in Thailand for 3 months
Tourism operators pinning hopes on Songkran holiday
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Myanmar2 days ago
10 rebel groups in Myanmar throw their support behind anti-coup protesters | VIDEO
- Hot News2 days ago
Firefighters’ bodies retrieved, 100,000 baht to families
- Bangkok3 days ago
Reporter hospitalised with mystery illness after being bitten by monkey
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Heavy storms to hit many parts of Thailand between today and Tuesday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Hong Kong slaps Singapore Airlines with 2 week ban over Covid infractions
- Business9 hours ago
Labour union angry over changes to Thai Airways staff contracts under rehab plan
- Thailand1 day ago
Thailand allows entry to 11 groups of travellers, cuts quarantine down for those vaccinated
- Bangkok9 hours ago
Nightlife shut down in 3 Bangkok districts following rise in Covid numbers