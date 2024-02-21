Thailand DIP organises online cartoon script competition

Photo courtesy of The Nation

In a collaboration between the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP), KP Comics Studios, and Kakao Webtoon Thailand, an online cartoon competition promises to be a game-changer for aspiring writers.

Director-General of the DIP, Wuttikrai Leewiraphan, champions the cause.

“We’re putting the spotlight on intellectual property, blending Thai cultural influence with cutting-edge digital trends like webtoons.”

With over 3 million monthly webtoon readers in Thailand alone, the stakes are high, and the potential for global recognition is immense. The competition seeks to elevate Thai webcomics to the forefront of international soft power.

But it’s not just about bragging rights. The winning script will be brought to life as a webtoon, reaching audiences not only in Thailand but also in key markets like South Korea. And that’s not all, the victor will embark on a journey to South Korea to witness firsthand the production magic at top webtoon companies, reported The Nation.

This isn’t just about art, it’s about economic growth and national competitiveness. By nurturing a new generation of Thai creators, this initiative aims to secure Thailand’s place on the global stage.

