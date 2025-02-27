Cosmic spectacle: Rare planet parade visible this week in Thailand

Pictures courtesy of NARIT Facebook page via The Nation

Stargazers in Thailand are in for a celestial treat as a rare planetary alignment will light up the evening sky this week, according to the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT). For a limited time, all the visible planets in the Solar System will be lined up, creating a breathtaking parade that can be seen with the naked eye.

Skywatchers can spot Saturn, Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Mars without any equipment until tomorrow, February 28. For those hoping to catch a glimpse of Uranus and Neptune, a telescope is recommended. NARIT explained that while the planets appear to line up in the night sky, they are not actually aligned in space. Rather, they occupy positions in their orbits that make them visible in the same region of the sky from Earth’s perspective.

“This is a great opportunity to see multiple planets at once.”

The alignment is particularly special because all the planets are visible in the early evening, making it a perfect time for families and amateur astronomers to enjoy the cosmic display.

For those who miss this week’s celestial show, there are more chances to catch the planetary parade. The alignment will be visible again from March 1 to 5, with all planets present. Another opportunity arises from March 6 to 15, although Saturn will not be observable during this period.

To enhance the stargazing experience, NARIT invites the public to join their weekly astronomy events every Saturday at the Princess Sirindhorn AstroPark in Mae Rim, Chiang Mai. Similar events are also hosted at Regional Observatories for the Public in Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Chachoengsao, and Songkhla. Admission is free, providing an excellent educational opportunity for families and space enthusiasts, reported The Nation.

NARIT encourages the public to take advantage of this rare phenomenon, which offers a unique opportunity to see the wonders of our Solar System with minimal equipment. The institute also advises choosing a location with a clear view of the horizon and away from city lights for the best viewing experience.

As the planets align in a spectacular cosmic dance, stargazers are urged to mark their calendars and enjoy this astronomical event before it disappears from view. Whether watching from home or joining a public stargazing event, this week’s planet parade is a sight not to be missed.