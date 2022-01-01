Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand celebrated New Year’s Eve with fireworks, Covid-19 measures

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: New Year's Eve celebrations, like this one in Phangan, were marked with fireworks and Covid-19 precautions. (via The Thaiger)

Last night, despite fears of the Covid-19 Omicron variant, people all over Thailand celebrated the New Year with parties, events, and loads of fireworks. While many official government events were cancelled in provinces throughout the country and in the capital city, private events were permitted to continue with tightened Covid-19 restrictions.

In Bangkok, Iconsiam shopping complex hosted the biggest New Year’s Eve event in the city, while observing Covid-19 restrictions, climaxing with an estimated 30000 fireworks launched into the skies above the Chao Phraya River. Like other events throughout the country, increased Covid-19 precautions were taken including guests having to show proof of vaccinations and a Covid-19 test being taken at the entrance, with partygoers only given an admission bracelet and tickets after test results returned negative. The number of attendees was also limited to allow for social distancing, and strict sanitising measures were taking to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The official traditional New Year’s morning mass almsgiving in Bangkok was cancelled, though many Thai people still came out in the morning to ask for blessings for 2022 and make merit.

Phuket hosted a similarly large fireworks show with about 20,000 being launched at midnight at the island’s countdown party, one promoted by the government to signal Thailand’s comeback from the Covid-19 pandemic. The event featured a live performance from Andrea Bocelli, one of the world’s top opera singers, after the government famously bungled plans by announcing a performance by K-pop superstar Lisa without even checking that she was already booked to perform elsewhere.

That event was limited to 3,000 attendees to allow for social distancing, with all patrons required to wear face masks at all times. Partygoers were all required to have a negative Covid-19 test at most 72 hours before the event, and performers and staff of the countdown were required to do the same.

Koh Phangan hosted their world-famous Full Moon Party countdown event, with last-minute Covid-19 restrictions hastily put in place in hopes of avoiding infection spread. Thousands of people filled Haad Rin Beach and bars along the side streets and were treated to a slew of DJs, fire jugglers, a flaming countdown sign, and a fireworks show launched from boats in the bay, despite rough waters preventing a lot of marine traffic.

Though thousands were already booked into beach resorts, a checkpoint was set up requiring proof of vaccinations and a negative test and administering antigen test kits on the spot for those without proof. Unofficial reports stated that at least seven people were turned away at the entrance after testing positive for Covid-19 with an ATK.

Chiang Mai also celebrated with a fireworks display at the official countdown celebrations taking place at Tha Phae Gate and at Royal Park Rajapruek with Covid-19 precautions in place. Temples held traditional Buddhist prayers, modernised by Covid-19 safety precautions, checking those who came to pray for Covid-19 and maintaining social distancing by limiting capacity to 500 worshippers at famous temples like Wat Phra Singh Woramahaviharn.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I am looking to:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Covid is starting to have economic effects, without government lockdowns or border closures
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand celebrated New Year’s Eve with fireworks, Covid-19 measures
Road deaths5 hours ago

Day 2 of 7 Dangerous Days sees 44 deaths, 426 road injuries
Sponsored3 days ago

AZURA Restaurant offering New Year’s Day brunch

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Tourism7 hours ago

Maya Bay reopens today | VIDEOS
Economy8 hours ago

The world’s largest trade bloc launches today – January 1, 2022
Thailand8 hours ago

Thai traditions for ringing in the New Year
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand9 hours ago

Here’s what happened in Thailand in 2021
Thailand10 hours ago

Meanwhile, in Thailand… Some of the weirdest stories of 2021
World10 hours ago

Water fights, dancing dragons, and dumpling soup: New Year traditions around Asia
Phuket11 hours ago

UPDATE: Andrea Bocelli performs at Phuket’s to welcome in 2022
Thailand1 day ago

Doi Inthanon, Thailand’s highest peak, sees rush of New Year’s campers
Events1 day ago

Tourists flock to Koh Phangan for New Year’s beach party
Crime1 day ago

1 killed in shootout between students driving by a petrol station
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Buckle-up for new year flight turbulence
Coronavirus World1 day ago

UK to accept vaccination certificates issued via Thailand’s Mor Prom app
Thailand4 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending