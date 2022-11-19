Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand and Vietnam launch international QR payments

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Thailand and Vietnam launch an international QR code payment system (via Kaspersky)

Moving money between Vietnam and Thailand has historically been far more complicated than you would expect. But that may change as a new QR payment system has been launched to link the two countries. The Bank of Thailand has worked alongside the State Bank of Vietnam to connect each country’s independent QR payment services.

In March of 2021, the two banks originally created their QR payment systems in order to build towards a cross-border payment infrastructure. Then on Thursday, the linkage between the systems was officially launched.

The new way to make payments and move money is expected to drive revenue as well as financial innovation. Officials hope that it will open the floodgate for cross-border collaborations in the finance sector and for digital payments.

The launch was marked with a special event with high-ranking officials from both Thailand and Vietnam in attendance to announce the new QR payment linkage. Minister of Finance Arkhom Termpittayapaisith represented Thailand, matched by his counterpart the President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Senior officials from the State Bank of Vietnam and the Bank of Thailand were also in attendance and participated in a demonstration. The Deputy Governor of the Vietnamese bank was able to demonstrate sending money using mobile banking applications from Thailand and Vietnam. The cross-border QR payment system facilitated the easy transaction.

The new system is expected to be a great benefit to merchants and customers as well as international travellers. The QR payments allow for local currency to be used for settling bills, according to Thailand Business News. It is hoped that the new International System will be a low-cost way for people to quickly send and receive payments while providing security and ultimate convenience.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand48 seconds ago

Thailand and Vietnam launch international QR payments
Technology1 hour ago

Thailand plans nuclear reactors with US help
Protests2 hours ago

Thailand must drop charges against child protesters – Amnesty
Sponsored1 day ago

Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Thailand3 hours ago

SMART Visa and How to Start a Business in Thailand | True Digital Park
Thailand3 hours ago

Wakeboarding champion at age 13 ft.Daniel Grant | Thaiger Podcast Ep.13
Transport3 hours ago

Thai AirAsia plans Chiang Mai – Singapore route
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Politics4 hours ago

Chinese crime boss flees Thailand on private jet
Thailand20 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Heavy rain forecast for Bangkok and surrounding provinces
World Cup21 hours ago

Lion in northeast Thailand makes first World Cup 2022 predictions
Phang Nga21 hours ago

Turtle lays over 100 eggs in Phang Nga, marking the start of nesting season
Thailand21 hours ago

Man attacks and allegedly raped his estranged wife while she slept
World Cup21 hours ago

World Cup 2022 Fixtures
World Cup22 hours ago

World Cup match-fixing scandal erupts on the eve of the tournament in Qatar
Tourism22 hours ago

Pattaya International Fireworks Festival coming up next week
Thailand22 hours ago

Taxi app gaff sends passengers to wrong airport causing 10,000 baht loss
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending