Thailand Airbnb hosts to abide by new Covid-19 cleaning measures | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand Airbnb hosts to abide by new Covid-19 cleaning measures
Now that people in Thailand are travelling domestically again and international tourists could be coming in the near future, Airbnb has consulted with Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health and come up with Covid-19 safety measures which include “new normal” policies and the 5-step “enhanced” cleaning process: prepare, clean, sanitise, check and reset. All Airbnb hosts in Thailand must make sure they follow the process by November 20.
Airbnb’s new cleaning process, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, says hosts must first clean the space, removing dust and dirt from surfaces, and then sanitise “high-touch” items like doorknobs and TV remotes. Hosts must also abide by new normal policies like wearing a face mask and social distancing.
In addition to the cleaning measures, Airbnb also now lists recommendations from Thailand’s Department of Disease Control as well as Department of Health, like cleaning the accommodations with 70% alcohol and providing a designated contaminated waste disposal for guests.
Director general of the Department of Health, Buncha Khakhong, says Airbnb’s cleaning protocols exceed standards and they advise hosts to follow the cleaning guidelines to “make Thailand a safe country for everyone.”
“The Department of Health has always looked for ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Thailand. We have found that Airbnb’s cleaning guidelines go above and beyond Thailand’s standards and we have collaborated with them to further ensure that the standards take into account local needs.”
General manager for Airbnb in Southeast Asia, Amanprett Bajaj, says maintaining high standards of health and hygiene is a “critical step in restoring traveller confidence” after the pandemic.
“By following the enhanced cleaning protocol, our hosts in Thailand are taking significant steps toward protecting themselves, their guests and the communities in which they live. We are looking forward to further collaborating with local governments, medical experts and other authorities to ensure a consistent approach that would help support the recovery of Thailand’s tourism industry.”
SOURCE: Airbnb
Protests
Human rights NGO, opposition parties, say State of Emergency infringes human rights
A Thai human rights NGO has criticised the government’s decision to declare a State of Emergency in Bangkok, as political unrest escalates in the capital and around the country. iLaw says the imposition of the emergency decree gives the PM the unrestricted right to use special powers that violate citizens’ human rights. iLaw points out that the new ban on gatherings of more than 5 people contravenes the country’s constitution, which allows for peaceful gatherings. It adds that so far, around 421 people have been arrested for violating the ban.
The organisation says that the decree also allows for people to be held without a court warrant for at least 7 days, pointing out that this can be extended to 30 days in areas outside of police stations. The comments come in the wake of the arrest of prominent protest leader, and human rights lawyer, Arnon Nampa, who has been flown to Chiang Mai to face charges of sedition.
Meanwhile, 6 opposition parties are adding their voices to iLaw’s, and calling on the government to lift the State of Emergency with immediate effect. The leaders of the Pheu Thai, Move Forward, Sereeruamthai, Prachachart, Thai People Power and Puea Chat parties have issued a joint statement in which they claim there is no legal justification for the imposition of the emergency decree in the capital. They are calling for an emergency parliamentary session to resolve the ongoing conflict through diplomacy, adding that they do not support the use of violence by either side.
The criticism from iLaw and opposition politicians echoes that of human rights organisation Amnesty International, who describe the imposition of the emergency decree and the arrest of protesters as, “vague, drastic order that will lead to more people unfairly arrested, detained and prosecuted.”
A rally of thousands of protesters at Bangkok’s Ratchaprasong intersection and Ratchadamri Road ended peacefully last night, but activists have vowed to return for more of the same today.
Thailand
Thailand News Today | State of Emergency, Pattaya ‘online’, Veggie Festival plea | October 15
Bangkok in State of Emergency, protesters arrested, “vow to fight on”
Bangkok is now in a State of Emergency. The new decree was imposed at 4am in an effort by the Thai government to quell the growing support of the latest protest movement. The “State of Emergency” places a ban on gatherings of any more than 5 people.
The early morning announcement was the signal for 100s of crowd-control police in riot gear to move on the protesters who had been camped outside Government House. There were only a few hundred protesters still on site just before 5am as thousands had moved on after yesterday’s march and last night’s speeches and activities.
More than 20 people have now been arrested, including the protest organisers. Many more are currently detained awaiting further legal processes.
The government announced in their early morning decree that…. “It is extremely necessary to introduce an urgent measure to end this situation effectively and promptly to maintain peace and order.”
As a warning to social media users and news media, the announcement said…
“Publication of news, other media, and electronic information that contains messages that could create fear or intentionally distort information, creating misunderstanding that will affect national security or peace and order.”
At its peak, it is thought that yesterday’s protest had attracted up to 10,000 people.
Protesters “had no intention to block royal motorcade route”
Meanwhile, demonstrators at Government House claim they had no intention of blocking a royal motorcade, cited as one of the reasons for the State of Emergency and the police moving in to disperse the protest this morning.
Many say they were unaware that the motorcade would pass along the same route as their march. The Move Forward Party, the re-incarnation of the dissolved Future Forward Party, claim the anti-government demonstrators had no intention of impeding the motorcade. HM The King and Queen, and the young price, travelled at the head of a 200 metre-long royal motorcade making their way to a ceremony.
A statement from the Move Forward party says most demonstrators didn’t even know the motorcade would pass the rally site, and made no attempt to block the path.
The opposition party is condemning the declaration of a state of emergency and demand the government revoke it immediately.
Pattaya bar ladies use YouTube to make money during pandemic
Can’t visit the ladies in Pattaya? Just go to YouTube and type “Pattaya bar live” in the search bar. Any number of videos and live streams will come up from various bars in Pattaya. If you can’t go and see the bar girls, using technology, they can come to you… and your pocket.
Whilst the lockdowns and restrictions have heavily impacted Pattaya’s bar scene, many are now digitally reaching out to customers who aren’t even in Thailand.
Many bars now stream on YouTube with a link to a PayPal account to allow customers to buy the ladies a drink or even make a donation. So now they can love you long time, from a long way away.
Gunman surrenders after holding Phuket woman hostage for 4 hours
A man who held a Phuket shopkeeper hostage at gunpoint has surrendered following a 4 hour stand-off with police. Nation Thailand reports that the incident occurred in the sub-district of Srissontorn last night.
Police say they were pursuing a group of teenagers over drug offences, when one of the suspects ran into a motorbike repair shop and taking a woman hostage at gunpoint.
After 4 hours of negotiation, the man put the gun down and was taken into custody. The woman was shaken but unharmed by the incident.
“Limit the level of torturing” at Phuket’s annual Vegetarian Festival, mayor says
And while Phuket’s annual Vegetarian Festival was given the “okay” to move forward with plans, the event will need to abide by “new normal” rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
So called “mah songs,” who often practice self-mutilation to enter a trance-like state and channel spirits, are being asked by the Phuket mayor to “limit the level of torturing.”
During street processions at the week-long festival, the mah songs walk for hours with any number of sharp, and sometimes larger, objects piercing their cheeks. The mayor pleaded in a radio interview yesterday…
"Mah song must try to limit the level of torturing they endure and display, and people must wear face masks at all times."
Protests
Activists vow to fight on despite arrest of leaders, emergency decree
Activists from Khana Ratsadon 2563 (People’s Party 2020) say they will not surrender and will continue to fight what they term, “the dictatorial power and its feudal followers”.
“Khana Ratsadon (“People’s Party”) was a Siamese group of military and civil officers, and later a political party, which staged a bloodless coup against King Prajadhipok’s government and transformed the country’s absolute monarchy to constitutional monarchy on 24 June 1932.” – Wikipedia
“In the early morning of October 15, government officials arrested 4 rally leaders – namely Parit Chiwarak (“Penguin”), Arnon Nampa, Prasit Utharoj, and Phanuphong Jadnok. It is an unfair act since the right to gather is allowed under the democratic regime and is considered one of the basic rights of all humans.”
“The declaration of state of emergency is not for the sake of the public but is merely a government ploy to obstruct pro-democracy movements and keep control on their power.”
“We will continue our rally at 4pm on Thursday at Ratchaprasong Intersection. If you are a pro-democracy person, please come out and join us to take down the dictatorial power and its feudal followers.”
The announcement has been shared on Facebook by the Free Youth Group. Immediately following the announcement, Police arrested one of the key protest organisers in her hotel room.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha declared a State of Emergency for Bangkok from 4am this morning, in an effort to quell growing anti-government protests in the capital. Around 10,000 activists had set up camp at Government Houseearly last night. But, following the announcement of the emergency decree and the arrival of 100s of riot police just after 4am, they were forced to disperse. Many people continue to be arrested today in the wake of yesterday and last night's protests.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
