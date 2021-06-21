Thailand
Thailand abstains from vote on UN resolution condemning Myanmar violence
On the United Nations’ rare move, adopting a resolution urging the military in Myanmar to cease violence, Thailand abstained from voting on the non-binding motion. Thailand’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanee Sangrat says there were several essential factors to why Thailand declined to vote.
119 member countries of the United Nations General Assembly voted on Friday in support of the resolution condemning the February 1 military coup where Burmese troops took over the civilian government and ousted the elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
The resolution also called on member nations to “prevent the flow of arms” into Myanmar. Since the coup, it’s estimated that more than 850 people have been killed by security forces. Ethnic armies and rebel fighters opposing the coup have clashed with the military troops, with some battles close to the Thai border. UN special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, says “the risk of a large-scale civil war is real.”
“Time is of the essence. The opportunity to reverse the military takeover is narrowing.”
36 nations abstained from voting on the resolution including Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and China, which is Myanmar’s main ally. Tanee says there is a number of reasons why Thailand does not support the resolution.
“As a country that shares a 2,400-kilometre border and multi-dimensional relationship with Myanmar, Thailand does not have the luxury of distance or existential separation that many other nations have… What happens in Myanmar today has direct security ramifications for Thailand tomorrow.”
Tanee told Thai media that voting to approve the resolution could heighten security challenges in Thailand if violence and clashes continue in the neighbouring country. Clashes between the military junta and armed groups who oppose the coup along the border with Thailand have led many villagers to flee for refuge in Thailand. Gunshots and explosions have been heard just across the border. Mortar shells and rocket-propelled grenades from the clashes in Myanmar have landed on Thai soil.
Tanee added that “it is imperative the international community helps create an atmosphere of trust, not deepen animosity that will only lead to more insecurity, and hence violence.”
He adds that the resolution did not take into account the appropriate historical background and the situation in Myanmar before the February 1 coup. It also did not reflect the consensus reached at the ASEAN Special Summit on Myanmar held in Jakarta on April 24, he said, adding countries should create a “safe space” to work out the situation.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post| AFP
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Army raids a house, arrests 53 as part of alleged gambling operation
Top 5 Insurance Companies for Expats in Thailand
Thailand abstains from vote on UN resolution condemning Myanmar violence
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Top 5 Rooftop Bars in Bangkok
Top 5 Shabu-Shabu Restaurants in Bangkok
Indonesia approaches 2 million Covid cases
Monday Covid Update: 3,175 new cases; infections rise in the Deep South
Oil slick and ‘tar balls’ wash up on Phuket’s beaches – what caused it?
Top 5 Ice Cream Shops in Bangkok
Top 5 Japanese Restaurants in Bangkok
Bangkok police are “ready” for Thursday’s protests
Parachutist dies after being smashed into cliff face, falling into forest
Covid cluster spreads from Yala to other southern provinces
Proposed start date now July 15 for “Samui Plus” reopening
Ministry of Interior backtracks on decision to prioritise ThaiBev for vaccine allocation
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
Tar balls spreading along Phuket’s west coast beaches
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
PM Prayut announces Thailand will fully reopen within 120 days
Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
Pattaya tourism operators not getting their hopes up over foreign arrivals
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
PM Prayut asks everyone to work together towards reopening
UPDATE: Police officers, prosecutors may be investigated over acquittal of Red Bull heir
Indonesian fisherman rescued after 9 days adrift at sea
List: China has over 50% of all foreign-owned condos in Thailand
“We’ll do better on vaccines, there’s loads more on the way” – Anutin
Sandbox latest, CCSA says all regions reopening must reach 70% local vaccination
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Environment22 hours ago
Tar balls spreading along Phuket’s west coast beaches
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
- Expats3 days ago
List: China has over 50% of all foreign-owned condos in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago
PM Prayut asks everyone to work together towards reopening
- Thailand2 days ago
Sandbox latest, CCSA says all regions reopening must reach 70% local vaccination
- Chon Buri3 days ago
142 new Covid infections in Chon Buri, clusters in market workers and close contacts
- Bangkok21 hours ago
Bangkok restrictions lifted on 8 categories, including swimming
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Colour-coded zoning revised, restrictions to ease nationwide