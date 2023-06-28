Thai woman swindles over 1 million baht from husband

Photo via Channel 3

A Thai man urged Channel 3 to share a story about his ex-wife, who deceived him and swindled over 1 million baht from him, to warn other men not to fall victim to a similar situation.

The Thai woman, 42 year old Dee, caught the attention of 52 year old Nat on Facebook. Dee claimed to be employed at the Queen Sirikit Department of Sericulture, and the Bang Sai Royal Folk Arts and Crafts Centre. Additionally, she mentioned working part-time as a lecturer at a university in Bangkok.

Nat explained that he divorced his ex-wife and had to take care of his child. Dee shared the same background, so he believed that Dee would understand and get along with him and his child, leading to a wedding after only two months of communication.

Soon after they wed, Dee borrowed 85,000 baht claiming that she could not claim a budget from the government, but her team needed a budget to continue work. She then requested an additional 100,000 baht to release a mortgage loan on a relative’s property.

Out of his love and commitment to their shared life, Nat agreed to provide her with whatever she needed. Consequently, they held a wedding ceremony on July 8 last year, which was attended by many of Dee’s relatives and friends. The dowry included 200,000 baht in cash and 132,000 baht worth of gold.

A few months later, Dee informed Nat that she needed 120,000 baht for her doctorate degree and 50,000 baht for an English language course. Nat, without hesitation, fulfilled her requests.

Moreover, Dee convinced Nat to purchase plots of land in the Isaan province of Maha Sarakham, which belonged to his relatives. She promised that they would establish a cow farm together on the land.

Dee claimed that the land was valued at 1,100,000 baht. Nat transferred 800,000 baht to her, intending to send the remaining amount shortly after. However, this incomplete payment made Dee angry, and she lashed out at Nat using words she had never uttered before.

Nat wondered why Dee had to be so angry as he would transfer the remaining cash soon. He began suspecting his wife and decided to contact Dee’s relatives to inquire about the land. To his shock, the relatives expressed confusion and revealed that they had no idea about the land in question.

Feeling betrayed, Nat immediately contacted Dee about the issue. She refused to talk to him claiming that she was on her way to the hospital. Nat rushed to the hospital to find out that Dee’s name was not on the patient list.

Nat returned home and waited for Dee until she arrived. Dee refused to talk to Nat and attempted to escape in her car. Nat managed to stop her and demanded that she return the gold accessories he had given her. Dee agreed to return, but all of the genuine gold and diamonds turned out to be counterfeit ones.

Nat then questioned Dee’s friend and was stunned to find out that all of Dee’s profile was fake. In reality, she never went to work but dressed up and spent her days with her friend until the evening.

Dee’s friend admitted that she had been aware of the deception all along but struggled to find an opportunity to inform Nat. She had repeatedly urged Dee to stop deceiving her husband, but she would not stop.

Dee’s mother revealed to the media that she had married twice before. The first husband had died, while the second had divorced Dee due to financial conflicts.

Nat said Dee could keep the dowry he gave as a wedding gift but he wanted the gold and the rest of the money he handed over which amounted to nearly 1 million baht.

Channel 3 has yet to announce a conclusion to the story.