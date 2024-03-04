Thai woman exposes half-naked motorbike rider (video)

Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 6

A Thai woman shared a video of a half naked motorcycle rider from a ride-hailing application on social media to warn other users.

The 20 year old victim shared a video of her ride on Facebook and Instagram. The video showed the indecent motorcycle rider wearing a black jacket without any underwear. The woman stated in the video caption…

“Do I deserve this on my birthday? I was scared and shaking. I can’t imagine what will happen if he (the driver) doesn’t agree to stop when I ask him to. I am so scared.”

The victim later gave an interview with the media saying the incident took place at about 4.30am on Friday, March 1. She reported the matter to the Bang Yi Khan Police Station and then decided to share the video on social media to warn other users, especially women, to watch out for the man.

The woman went on to explain that she used an app to book a ride from Soi Borommaratchachonnani 9 in Bangkok Noi district to Soi Ratchada 36 in Chatuchak district. Some news outlets reported that the app used by the victim was Bolt.

She did not notice any suspicious behaviour when the rider arrived at the pick-up point and agreed to take the ride. During the ride, she felt the driver’s leg touching her legs but ignored it because she thought he was wearing shorts.

Her suspicions were raised along the way, so she took a video of the driver and sent it to her friend, who confirmed that the driver was half-naked.

The woman said she immediately asked the rider to stop halfway down Sirindhorn Road and secretly looked at his bottom. She was shocked to see his penis and immediately got off the motorcycle. She sought help from a motorcycle taxi rider in the area and went to the police station.

The victim added that the rider sent a message to her via Facebook Messenger after the incident asking her to delete the video.

“I’m sorry. I was drunk. You can make me do anything. I’m willing to give you a free ride for a month.”

The woman did not reply to the rider and insisted on taking legal action against him. Police stated that they would identify the rider and summon him for questioning at the police station.