Thailand anticipates 2 million Korean tourists amid Chuseok holiday

Thailand is gearing up for a significant influx of South Korean tourists during the upcoming six-day Chuseok holiday, aiming to maintain a strong momentum as the country anticipates a record high of 2 million Korean visitors by the end of the year.

Tourism operators in Thailand remain confident despite fierce competition from Vietnam and Japan in attracting Korean tourists.

Chuwit Sirivejkul, regional director of marketing for East Asia at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), noted that South Korean tourists have consistently ranked among the top inbound markets for Thailand since the start of the year.

As of yesterday, approximately 1.22 million Korean tourists had visited Thailand in 2023. Daily arrivals averaged between 6,000 and 7,000 during weekends and holidays, with around 5,000 on weekdays, according to Chuwit.

Most of these visitors comprised independent tourists, family groups, honeymooners, golfers, and business travellers.

During last year’s Chuseok holiday, 737,687 South Koreans travelled abroad, surpassing the figures from the same period in 2019.

Chuwit mentioned that TAT anticipates at least 23,000 South Korean tourists to visit Thailand between September 14-17 during the Chuseok holiday, with an expected average expenditure of 40,000 to 50,000 baht (US$1,180 to 1,470) per trip.

“Even though this festival is typically a busy period for domestic tourists with many events and promotions to serve locals, tourists still seek overseas trips.”

With flights between Thailand and South Korea fully resumed, the market is expected to grow further in the final quarter, potentially reaching 2 million visitors this year. Last year, 1.66 million South Korean tourists visited Thailand, slightly lower than the 1.88 million recorded in 2019.

Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, President of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), highlighted that the number of Korean tour groups has already rebounded, albeit in smaller groups.

Atta is planning a roadshow to Seoul and Kwangju in South Korea next month, recognising both cities’ potential to attract many travellers.

Promotional efforts targeting the South Korean market are also seen as a means to offset slower-than-expected growth from other markets such as Japan and China, Sisdivachr noted.

Amid a surge in Koreans visiting Japan and Vietnam, TAT aims to retain repeat visitors and promote quality products and attractions to appeal to younger generations, Chuwit explained.

By July, over 5.1 million Koreans had visited Japan, while Vietnam recorded 3.6 million Korean visitors, making it the top visitor group in 2023.

Chuwit pointed out that a weak yen significantly boosts Japan’s appeal.

The TAT plans to continue collaborating with large Korean travel agents and will host the Thailand Golf Travel Mart next month to attract international buyers, including those from South Korea, reported Bangkok Post.

Sisdivachr emphasised that Thailand must maintain high standards of hospitality and improve accessibility to compete effectively with emerging destinations like Vietnam and well-established ones like Japan.