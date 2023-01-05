Thailand
Man attacked by teenagers on Airport Rail Link train
A man was attacked by a group of teenagers while travelling on an Airport Rail Link train last night. The victim insisted that he did not know the offenders.
A woman who witnessed the assault recorded a video of the incident and shared it on the local news Facebook page, Let Me Know If You Wanna Be Famous, Return Ver. 5.2 (อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้รีเทิร์น 5.2).
The page shared the video with the public today and urged Airport Rail Link to take action.
The video shows a group of about 10 teenagers in light blue shirts taking turns kicking and punching a victim in a black shirt until the victim falls off his seat and onto the floor.
The witness informed the page that the incident happened when the train was between Ratchaprarop, and Makkasan Stations. The teenage group attacked the victim for almost 10 minutes from 10.38pm to 10.48pm.
The witness and Thai netizens agreed that the teenagers were students of some technical training school in Bangkok due to the style of their uniforms.
A man, claiming he was the victim in the video, messaged the platform to say…
“I’m the victim on the video. Firstly, I would like to say that I don’t know anyone from the group or had any previous rows with them.
“I met them for the first time on the train. I’m a normal passenger who finished work and was travelling back home. I did not attend any technical schools or have any friends from them. I would like to thank all the passengers and train staff who helped me on that night and would like to apologise for the train delay.”
The victim also asked anyone who had a picture or video of the incident to share it with him because he wanted evidence to track down all the teenagers.
According to Channel 7, the victim has filed a police complaint but the case’s status has not yet been updated.
