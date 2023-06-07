Thai tourism campaign targets secondary cities for foreign visitors boost

Ayutthaya, Photo by Valeriy Ryasnyanskiy on Unsplash

Thailand‘s Tourism Authority (TAT) has revealed a significant increase in international travellers visiting the country in the first five months of 2023, with a total of 10,568,485 visitors. In collaboration with Central Pattana Plc., TAT aims to promote local and alternative tourism destinations, targeting a shift in the proportion of travellers from major to secondary cities.

During the first five months of 2023, international tourist visits reached 10,568,485, with 1,972,033 visits in May alone. The top five countries in visitor numbers were Malaysia, China, India, South Korea, and Lao PDR. To stimulate travel to secondary cities, TAT has partnered with Central Pattana to launch the “Go Local, Love Local” campaign. The first phase focuses on four provinces: Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ayutthaya, Ubon Ratchathani, and Chanthaburi.

The goal is to increase tourist visits to secondary cities from the current 10% ratio with major cities at 90%, to 20% in secondary cities and 80% in major cities by the end of 2023. As part of the collaborative efforts, TAT, Central Pattana, local tourism operators, and travel startups will develop new routes and experiences.

Between January and May 2023, there were 134 million domestic and international tourist visits in the country. Thai tourists accounted for 100 million of these visits, generating income of THB 9.59 million, while foreign visitors contributed THB 5.8 million. TAT’s emphasis is on extending the duration of tourist travel to increase lodging days and overall spending.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT’s Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing, stated that a target of 25 million foreign visitors is achievable, with hopes to reach up to 28-30 million. This would significantly benefit the tourism industry, as foreign tourist numbers have increased compared to 11 million in 2022. However, the challenge remains in whether the last three months of the year can maintain the estimated growth rate.

Thapanee also noted that the slowdown in domestic travel is due to decreased purchasing power, increasing household debt, and political factors. As people become more aware of the news and events, it may lead to frustration and travel as an escape. Thus, during uncertain political times, the tourism sector can be a part of reducing conflicts and promoting happiness, reports Khaosod Online.