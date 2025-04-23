Thai tour guide under fire for serving fruits in the sea

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin7 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
54 2 minutes read
Thai tour guide under fire for serving fruits in the sea
Photo via Facebook/ TravelNews

An online drama erupted after a Thai tour guide shared a video of her team member serving fruit to foreign tourists while they were swimming in the sea.

The tour guide posted the video on her TikTok account but later deleted it following criticism. However, several local news Facebook pages shared screenshots of the footage, further fuelling attention from the online community.

In the video description, the guide wrote, “We take care of you like our family members, so please don’t forget our tips.”

The footage showed a Thai man, believed to be a boat crew member, carrying a plastic tray filled with sliced watermelon and pineapple while swimming in the sea. Tourists, mostly foreigners, swam over to him to take and enjoy the fruit while still in the water.

Related Articles

Netizens raised concerns about the potential food scraps left in the sea and the impact on natural resources. Some believed the practice might encourage tourists to eat and dispose of food waste in the water.

Many agreed that fruit and other food items could have been served on the boat instead.

Thai tour guide offers fruits to tourists in sea sparking criticism
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

“Waiting until they’re back on the boat to eat won’t kill them. It’s time to swim, enjoy nature, and explore marine life, not a time to eat.”

“Let’s just feed them straight into their mouths, shall we?”

“They only care about tips. I once saw a boat worker holding up a starfish just to get attention from tourists and their tips.”

“Are they planning to share the leftovers with the fish too?”

Thai travel agency criticised for serving fruits to foreigners in the sea
Photo via Facebook/ TravelNews

Some netizens referenced Siranudh “Sai” Scott, a 29 year old former Thai-Scottish park ranger who recently resigned from his position amid criticism from residents and local business operators over his strict enforcement of environmental regulations.

Commenters stated that Sai would never have allowed such conduct from tour guides, as he was committed to upholding national park rules and preserving marine cleanliness. However, others viewed Sai’s approach as overly rigid.

Food serving in sea leads to drama
Photo via Facebook/ TravelNews

The tour guide and her company have not issued any official statement regarding the incident. Many online users have since taken to commenting on her other TikTok videos, demanding that she take responsibility for the actions of herself and her team.

The guide recently updated her TikTok bio to read, “Say whatever you want because I usually turn notifications off. Go ahead!”

Latest Thailand News
Thailand’s visa-free scheme under scrutiny for overstays Thailand News

Thailand’s visa-free scheme under scrutiny for overstays

8 seconds ago
Thai tour guide under fire for serving fruits in the sea Thailand News

Thai tour guide under fire for serving fruits in the sea

7 minutes ago
Phuket urges residents to save water as dry season drags on Phuket News

Phuket urges residents to save water as dry season drags on

16 minutes ago
Perverted panty thief caught after mum lends undies in saucy sting Thailand News

Perverted panty thief caught after mum lends undies in saucy sting

23 minutes ago
Passenger numbers soar at Thai airports during Songkran festival Songkran News

Passenger numbers soar at Thai airports during Songkran festival

30 minutes ago
World Bank backs Thailand’s retirement lottery to boost savings Thailand News

World Bank backs Thailand’s retirement lottery to boost savings

41 minutes ago
Thai ex-wife and new partner of foreign man brawl in Pattaya bar Pattaya News

Thai ex-wife and new partner of foreign man brawl in Pattaya bar

51 minutes ago
Vacuum cleaners and air purifiers controlled to combat PM2.5 Thailand News

Vacuum cleaners and air purifiers controlled to combat PM2.5

1 hour ago
Pork chop: Police sizzle illegal slaughterhouse in Bangkok bust Bangkok News

Pork chop: Police sizzle illegal slaughterhouse in Bangkok bust

1 hour ago
Foodpanda to bow out of Thailand next month Thailand News

Foodpanda to bow out of Thailand next month

2 hours ago
Thailand to honour Pope Francis with 3 days of mourning Thailand News

Thailand to honour Pope Francis with 3 days of mourning

2 hours ago
Chon Buri man mistakenly believes he killed wife and commits suicide Thailand News

Chon Buri man mistakenly believes he killed wife and commits suicide

2 hours ago
Pattaya beauty clinic busted for illegal medical practices Pattaya News

Pattaya beauty clinic busted for illegal medical practices

2 hours ago
Ancient Takian tree unearthed in Phetchabun sparks lottery frenzy Thailand News

Ancient Takian tree unearthed in Phetchabun sparks lottery frenzy

2 hours ago
Military truck and motorcycle collision kills 3 in central Thailand Thailand News

Military truck and motorcycle collision kills 3 in central Thailand

2 hours ago
Pregnant Thai woman released on bail after killing mistress Bangkok News

Pregnant Thai woman released on bail after killing mistress

3 hours ago
Tourism leaders unite in Thailand to mark shared founding date of Rome and Bangkok Events

Tourism leaders unite in Thailand to mark shared founding date of Rome and Bangkok

3 hours ago
Hiss and hers: Woman brings dead king cobra to hospital after bite Thailand News

Hiss and hers: Woman brings dead king cobra to hospital after bite

3 hours ago
Bangkok influencer summoned over online gambling promotion Bangkok News

Bangkok influencer summoned over online gambling promotion

3 hours ago
Fatal crash in Khon Kaen: Sedan hits truck, driver dies in fire Road deaths

Fatal crash in Khon Kaen: Sedan hits truck, driver dies in fire

3 hours ago
Karaoke clash: Trat&#8217;s tune turns into brawl-room blitz over bar girl Thailand News

Karaoke clash: Trat’s tune turns into brawl-room blitz over bar girl

3 hours ago
Man arrested for assaulting monk over drug deal in Nonthaburi Crime News

Man arrested for assaulting monk over drug deal in Nonthaburi

4 hours ago
Fire breaks out at Chiang Mai&#8217;s Dara Dhevi Hotel Thailand News

Fire breaks out at Chiang Mai’s Dara Dhevi Hotel

4 hours ago
Man tragically killed by lightning while picking kaffir lime leaves Thailand News

Man tragically killed by lightning while picking kaffir lime leaves

5 hours ago
Thailand urges stores to keep pork prices stable amid shortage Thailand News

Thailand urges stores to keep pork prices stable amid shortage

5 hours ago
Thailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin7 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
54 2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Perverted panty thief caught after mum lends undies in saucy sting

Perverted panty thief caught after mum lends undies in saucy sting

23 minutes ago
Passenger numbers soar at Thai airports during Songkran festival

Passenger numbers soar at Thai airports during Songkran festival

30 minutes ago
World Bank backs Thailand’s retirement lottery to boost savings

World Bank backs Thailand’s retirement lottery to boost savings

41 minutes ago
Thai ex-wife and new partner of foreign man brawl in Pattaya bar

Thai ex-wife and new partner of foreign man brawl in Pattaya bar

51 minutes ago