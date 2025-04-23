Thai tour guide under fire for serving fruits in the sea

An online drama erupted after a Thai tour guide shared a video of her team member serving fruit to foreign tourists while they were swimming in the sea.

The tour guide posted the video on her TikTok account but later deleted it following criticism. However, several local news Facebook pages shared screenshots of the footage, further fuelling attention from the online community.

In the video description, the guide wrote, “We take care of you like our family members, so please don’t forget our tips.”

The footage showed a Thai man, believed to be a boat crew member, carrying a plastic tray filled with sliced watermelon and pineapple while swimming in the sea. Tourists, mostly foreigners, swam over to him to take and enjoy the fruit while still in the water.

Netizens raised concerns about the potential food scraps left in the sea and the impact on natural resources. Some believed the practice might encourage tourists to eat and dispose of food waste in the water.

Many agreed that fruit and other food items could have been served on the boat instead.

“Waiting until they’re back on the boat to eat won’t kill them. It’s time to swim, enjoy nature, and explore marine life, not a time to eat.”

“Let’s just feed them straight into their mouths, shall we?”

“They only care about tips. I once saw a boat worker holding up a starfish just to get attention from tourists and their tips.”

“Are they planning to share the leftovers with the fish too?”

Some netizens referenced Siranudh “Sai” Scott, a 29 year old former Thai-Scottish park ranger who recently resigned from his position amid criticism from residents and local business operators over his strict enforcement of environmental regulations.

Commenters stated that Sai would never have allowed such conduct from tour guides, as he was committed to upholding national park rules and preserving marine cleanliness. However, others viewed Sai’s approach as overly rigid.

The tour guide and her company have not issued any official statement regarding the incident. Many online users have since taken to commenting on her other TikTok videos, demanding that she take responsibility for the actions of herself and her team.

The guide recently updated her TikTok bio to read, “Say whatever you want because I usually turn notifications off. Go ahead!”