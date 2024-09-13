Thai toddler trapped in idling car in Chon Buri saved

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

In a heart-stopping incident on Wednesday, September 11, panic erupted at Rin Thong Kindergarten in Chon Buri when a two year old girl was accidentally locked inside her mother’s car, with the engine still running.

The girl’s mother, 24 year old Pimlapas, was left in shock after her vehicle automatically locked itself, trapping her daughter Michel inside. Pimlapas had stepped out briefly to collect another child from a nearby house, only to return to the horrifying sight of Michel stuck behind the glass. The distressed mother immediately called for help, fearing the worst as the car continued to idle.

“I just stepped away for a moment, and the doors locked on their own.”

Police and emergency services rushed to the scene, where the young girl, surprisingly calm for her age, waited patiently inside the locked car. A locksmith was called in and managed to unlock the vehicle in a swift 15 minutes, returning the toddler safely to her anxious mother.

The incident, while terrifying, had a happy ending, with Pimlapas expressing her deep gratitude to the police and rescue team for their quick response, reported Pattaya Mail.

“I’m so thankful for their help. It could have been much worse.”

In related news, a two year old child was left locked inside a car after her parents stopped at a petrol station. Rescuers took more than 20 minutes to unlock the car, prompting warnings against leaving children alone in vehicles.

Emergency responders from Thammarat Maneerat Foundation in Chon Buri were alerted to a child trapped inside a car at 2.10pm on June 27 at PT Meng Hui petrol station, located on a bypass road towards Bangkok in Ban Suan, Mueang district, Chon Buri.

In other news, a rescue team freed a Belgian man trapped in his car for over two hours after the vehicle’s battery died while he was parked at a petrol station in the northern province of Kamphaengphet.

A staff member of a convenience store at the petrol station called rescuers from the Kawphab Rescue Kamphaengphet to assist the 40 year old Belgian man who was stuck inside the car.