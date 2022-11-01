Connect with us

Thailand

Thai teen draws backlash for dressing as American serial killer for Halloween

image

Published

 on 

image
Thai teen dressed as Jeffrey Dahmer.

A Thai teen has drawn backlash from netizens after he dressed as American serial killer for Halloween. The teen dressed as Jeffrey Damer, who murdered and dismembered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

Screenshots have circled around social media of the teen wearing a white T-shirt with fake blood, with a paper taped to the front of his shirt with Jeffrey Damer’s name. 

A comment reads, “You should be ashamed of yourself this is disgusting. #jeffereydahmer”. 

Thai teen draws backlash for dressing as American serial killer for Halloween | News by Thaiger

The story of Jeffrey Dahmer has come to light again due to a Netflix drama series titled “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”, which aired in September. Families of Dahmer’s victims have condemned the series, saying that it retraumatises them. One mother of a victim said “I don’t see how they could do that”. 

The families are not alone, with many columnists writing that the show “glorified” Dahmer. 

The Thai teen who dressed as Dahmer has apologised for his costume choice, according to Thai media.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

image

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

image

Follow Thaiger by email:

image
Thailand18 seconds ago

Thai teen draws backlash for dressing as American serial killer for Halloween
image
Technology5 mins ago

Man sentenced to 2 years in jail for false information on Facebook
image
Thailand9 mins ago

Top 10 nationalities buying condos in Thailand
image
Sponsored3 hours ago

BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
image
image
Thailand11 mins ago

First AI crosswalk in Thailand installed in Nonthaburi
image
Bangkok1 hour ago

200 policemen raid 6 entertainment venues in Bangkok
image
Thailand1 hour ago

Teacher from Thailand killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
image
Malaysia1 hour ago

Freak high chair accident kills family’s 2 year old son
image
Best of1 hour ago

Fun family-friendly activities to enjoy in Thailand
image
Travel2 hours ago

Where to go in Chiang Mai for a memorable holiday
image
Thailand2 hours ago

Dishonest taxi driver keeps 70,000 baht found in his cab
image
Tourism2 hours ago

Thai province to welcome scenic golden flowers
image
Crime2 hours ago

Norwegian man arrested for stealing taxi from Krabi Airport in southern Thailand
image
Tourism3 hours ago

Qantas announces partnership with Bangkok Airways
image
Pattaya3 hours ago

Chinese man in Pattaya has finger cut off, allegedly by gang who held him captive
image
World4 hours ago

VIDEO: Nine arrested in connection with pedestrian bridge tragedy in India
image
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
image
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
image
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending