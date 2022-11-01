Thai teen draws backlash for dressing as American serial killer for Halloween

A Thai teen has drawn backlash from netizens after he dressed as American serial killer for Halloween. The teen dressed as Jeffrey Damer, who murdered and dismembered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

Screenshots have circled around social media of the teen wearing a white T-shirt with fake blood, with a paper taped to the front of his shirt with Jeffrey Damer’s name.

A comment reads, “You should be ashamed of yourself this is disgusting. #jeffereydahmer”.

The story of Jeffrey Dahmer has come to light again due to a Netflix drama series titled “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”, which aired in September. Families of Dahmer’s victims have condemned the series, saying that it retraumatises them. One mother of a victim said “I don’t see how they could do that”.

The families are not alone, with many columnists writing that the show “glorified” Dahmer.

The Thai teen who dressed as Dahmer has apologised for his costume choice, according to Thai media.