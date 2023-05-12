Thai teacher rescues 6 year old boy from drug ring

Photo via Channel 7

A Thai teacher and police officers in the central province of Nakhon Pathom rescued a six year old boy from a drug ring after his mother ordered him to deliver narcotics to customers. The mother denied the accusation and insisted that she was just a drug user, not a dealer.

The incident occurred on Sunday, May 7 when the Thai teacher noticed the boy walking past his condo and dropping a plastic bag on the floor. When the teacher went to check the bag’s contents, he found three tablets of drugs inside.

The teacher reported the incident to the Pho Kaew Police Station and waited at the spot until the boy returned. When the boy came back, the teacher questioned him about the drugs. The boy initially refused to answer but eventually revealed that his mother had ordered him to deliver the drugs to customers.

The teacher knew the boy because he lived nearby and used to play with his child. Despite the lack of care, the boy had good manners and spoke to others very nicely. The teacher also revealed that the boy had an older brother who did not have the opportunity to study.

The teacher claimed the boy’s mother was about 40, looked like a tomboy, was noisy at night time and shouted vulgarities in front of his house without a reason.

The police later summoned the boy’s mother for questioning at the police station. Although the mother admitted to using drugs, she insisted that she was not a drug dealer and never ordered her sons to deliver drugs.

The teacher contacted Thai influencer Kannarat “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet, aka Gun Jom Palang, to help take care of the two children and find them a new guardian as soon as possible. Gun later cooperated with the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security to ensure the children receive the care they need.

The mother will be sent to a government drug rehab centre for further treatment. The authorities will also question her to obtain information on where she got the drugs and who she sold them to.