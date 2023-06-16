Heroic rescue: Thai student saves drowning family, receives Good Citizen Award

PHOTO: Facebook/วรัท พฤกษาทวีกุล

A 12th grade student, Wuttisak Mangkang, also known as “Nong Euro,” heroically saved a family of three from drowning in Thailand‘s Nakhon Nayok province. On May 7, at 2pm, Wuttisak, a student at Nakhon Nayok School, jumped into the water to assist the struggling family, eventually bringing them safely to shore.

Dr. Worathat Prueksataweegul, Chief Inspector General of the Ministry of Education, presented Wuttisak with the Good Citizen Award at his school, commending his bravery and selflessness. The incident occurred behind Wat Chamnan Rangsan, Gang Ta Bem, Moo 4, Sarika sub district, Mueang district, Nakhon Nayok province. Alongside Wuttisak, 53 year old Preecha Kaewsngoen, who happened to be nearby, offered assistance.

Wuttisak, however, swallowed water and developed a blood infection during the rescue operation. Thankfully, he has since been treated by doctors at Nakhon Nayok Hospital and has returned to his typical academic life, Sanook reported.

Recognizing Wuttisak’s admirable actions, Nakhon Nayok’s Office of Education deemed him worthy of the Good Citizen Award. Furthermore, the Thai student has become a role model for other individuals in the community.

Dr. Worathat Prueksataweegul also shared the heartwarming story on his personal Facebook page, praising Wuttisak for his courageous effort. In an interview with Wuttisak, he stated that his love for swimming and his dream of becoming a police officer played a role in his brave decision.

Follow us on :













Wuttisak’s family runs a business making incense sticks, and he aspires to become a police officer after completing his education. Dr. Worathat wished him all the best in achieving his dreams and believes Wuttisak’s virtuous actions will bring him good fortune in his future endeavours.

In related news, a heroic officer rescued a bedridden woman from Bangkok townhouse fire. The fire broke out on Wednesday, prompting an online video that showed a daring rescue by a police officer who carried a bedridden elderly woman out of the burning building to safety. Read full story HERE.